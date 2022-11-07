STONE MOUNTAIN — Norcross’ Catie Choate had a pair of record-setting performances Saturday night, but Brookwood’s swimming and diving team won the boys and girls competitions in a dual meet at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
Brookwood won 338-104 in the girls division, as well as 289-151 in the boys division.
Meanwhile, Choate broke school records with first-place swims in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. The Florida commitment lowered her own 200 free record with a time of 1 minute, 53.14 seconds, and broke the Blue Devils’ record in the 500 free with a time of 5:03.56. The prevous 500 free record at Norcross had held since Jaimie Marion set it in 1991.
Brookwood’s girls victory was led by event-winners Cameron Pritchett (200 individual medley, 2:15.61), Nicole Amike (50 free, 24.76), Chloe Brothers (diving, 257.90 points), Mary Kate Weitzel (100 butterfly, 1:00.00), Hailey Dopson (100 free, 53.66 and 100 backstroke, 58.03) and Addison Curtis (100 breaststroke, 1:11.03).
The Brookwood boys got individual victories from Baylor Stanton (200 free, 1:40.39 and 100 fly, 50.89), Noah Silvers (100 free, 49.91) and Ean Silvers (100 breast, 1:03.25).
Joining Choate as Norcross’ first-place finishers were Noah Brown (boys 200 IM, 2:06.03 and 100 back, 56.45), Christopher Nilsson (boys 50 free, 23.00), Harrison Queen (boys diving, 200.25) and Charlie Boalch (boys 500 free, 5:22.40).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Parkview tops Archer
STONE MOUNTAIN — Parkview posted victories over Archer in the girls (245-152) and boys (214-148) competitions Saturday at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
The Panthers’ individual boys winners were Nathaniel Beeney (200 free, 2:09.37), Sean Lin (200 IM, 2:08.44), Landon Plumlee (50 free, 23.00 and 100 free (51.62), Nikolas Beeney (500 free, 5:19.60) and Ethan Kruger (100 back, 59.44).
Parkview got girls wins from Zara Boyer (200 free, 2:06.03 and 500 free, 5:31.60), Hannah-Claire Jowers (200 IM, 2:22.05 and 100 fly, 1:01.44), Makenna Carlton (50 free, 27.29), Marley Gunn (diving, 154.20), Quynh Diep (100 free, 1:01.13), McKinley Young (100 back, 1:11.25) and Addison Oliver (100 breast, 1:22.66).
Archer’s first-place finishers were Luke Frierson (boys diving, 238.35), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 53.62) and Jalen Wright (boys 100 breast, 1:09.21).
Lanier, Mountain View split
SUWANEE — Lanier and Mountain View each earned a win Friday in a tri-meet with Discovery at Collins Hill Aquatic Center.
Lanier won the girls division with 165 points to Mountain View’s 142 and Discovery’s 27. In the boys meet, Mountain View won with 210, followed by 89.5 from Lanier and 42.5 from Discovery.
Lanier got first-place showings from Diana Ples (girls 200 IM, 3:06.84), Courtney Makowsky (girls diving, 189.00), Makenna Reilly (girls 100 free, 59.18), Prielle Zafft (girls 100 back, 1:06.06), Lilly Cumbie (girls 100 breast, 1:32.21)
Mountain View’s event winners were Riley Richards (boys 200 free, 1:53.37 and 100 free, 51.11), Charlotte Thompson (girls 200 free, 2:00.42 and 100 fly, 1:02.56), Connor Rothwell (boys 200 IM, 2:22.75 and 500 free, 5:52.48), Jaden Le (boys 50 free, 23.35 and 100 fly, 58.34), Elise Tom (girls 50 free, 27.30), Joshua Ghidu (boys diving, 109.85), Michelle Montenegro (girls 500 free, 8:29.55), Camilo Guarin (boys 100 back, 1:11.17), Patrick Do (boys 100 breast, 1:17.00)
Wesleyan sweeps
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s boys and girls teams swept a tri-meet with Holy Innocents’ and Pinecrest this past Friday.
The Wolves won the girls division with 382 points to Holy Innocents’ 85 and Pinecrest’s 9. Wesleyan’s boys scored 268 points to Holy Innocents’ 203 and Pinecrest’s 18.
Wesleyan’s boys first-place finishers were David Ohayon (200 free, 1:59.34 and 500 free, 5:26.91), Max Perry (50 free, 23.19 and 100 free, 52.02) and Ryan Cowart (100 back, 1:10.97).
The Wolves got girls event wins from Hattie Wasmuth (200 IM, 2:18.20 and 100 fly, 1:03.29), Mary Carol Harrison (50 free, 27.16), Abbey Suits (diving, 269.05), Mary Margaret Woods (100 free, 1:02.57 and 100 back, 1:12.85), Helen Wanjohi (500 free, 6:04.63) and Caroline Stewart (100 breast, 1:17.21).
Recommended for you
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Nov. 7, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Nov. 7
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.