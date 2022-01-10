thumbnail_Image.jpg

Brookwood swimmers pose with the Battle of Five Forks Trophy after beating Parkview.

 Special Photo

Brookwood’s swimming and diving program retained the annual Battle of Five Forks Trophy with a victory over the weekend against rival Parkview.

The Broncos won the combined point total by a slim 455-427 margin.

Brookwood won the girls division 284-159, while Parkview won the boys division 268-171.

Individual event winners for Brookwood were Margaret Cohen (girls 200-yard freestyle, 2 minute, 1.18 seconds), Sofie Rees (girls 200 individual medley, 2:18.16), Hanna Burke (girls 50 free, 25.17), Chloe Brothers (girls diving, 242.40 points), Mary Kate Weitzel (girls 100 butterfly, 59.65), Hailey Dopson (girls 100 free, 53.06 and 100 backstroke, 57.44), Kyler Heffner (boys 500 free, 4:42.57) and Kate Johnson (girls 500 free, 5:34.61).

Parkview got first-place finishes from Thomas Wooldridge (boys 200 free, 1:44.18), Andy Zhu (boys 200 IM, 1:57.11 and 100 fly, 52.11), Joshua Kim (boys 50 free, 22.12 and 100 breaststroke, 58.47), Thomas Forbes (boys diving, 258.90), Jack Dunbar (boys 100 free, 48.58 and 100 back, 53.82) and Hannah-Claire Jowers (girls 100 breast, 1:08.06).

SWIMMING/DIVING

Collins Hill tops Wesleyan

Collins Hill won both the boys (153-143) and girls (169-125) divisions of a dual meet with Wesleyan last week.

The Eagles got first-place showings from Declan McMahon (boys 200 free, 1:59.68), Maria Fitzsimmons (girls 200 free, 1:59.86 and 100 back, 1:01.81), Sarah Fitzsimmons (girls 200 IM, 2:20.82), Mackenzie Hamilton (girls 50 free, 26.40 and 100 free, 57.57), Ryan Coffee (boys diving, 146.65), Reyna Neal (girls 100 fly, 1:05.98), Jayla Thompson (girls 500 free, 5:35.14) and Danny Deljkic (boys 100 breast, 1:12.04).

Wesleyan’s event winners were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:11.71 and 100 fly, 57.58), J.J. Neeb (boys 50 free, 24.26), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 225.20), Mitchell Badciong (boys 100 free, 53.27), David Ohayon (boys 500 free, 5:26.35), Ray Homan (boys 100 back, 1:04.19) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 breast, 1:15.71).

