urgent SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Brookwood edges Parkview, retains Battle of Five Forks Trophy From Staff Reports Jan 10, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brookwood swimmers pose with the Battle of Five Forks Trophy after beating Parkview. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brookwood’s swimming and diving program retained the annual Battle of Five Forks Trophy with a victory over the weekend against rival Parkview.The Broncos won the combined point total by a slim 455-427 margin.Brookwood won the girls division 284-159, while Parkview won the boys division 268-171. Individual event winners for Brookwood were Margaret Cohen (girls 200-yard freestyle, 2 minute, 1.18 seconds), Sofie Rees (girls 200 individual medley, 2:18.16), Hanna Burke (girls 50 free, 25.17), Chloe Brothers (girls diving, 242.40 points), Mary Kate Weitzel (girls 100 butterfly, 59.65), Hailey Dopson (girls 100 free, 53.06 and 100 backstroke, 57.44), Kyler Heffner (boys 500 free, 4:42.57) and Kate Johnson (girls 500 free, 5:34.61).Parkview got first-place finishes from Thomas Wooldridge (boys 200 free, 1:44.18), Andy Zhu (boys 200 IM, 1:57.11 and 100 fly, 52.11), Joshua Kim (boys 50 free, 22.12 and 100 breaststroke, 58.47), Thomas Forbes (boys diving, 258.90), Jack Dunbar (boys 100 free, 48.58 and 100 back, 53.82) and Hannah-Claire Jowers (girls 100 breast, 1:08.06). SWIMMING/DIVINGCollins Hill tops WesleyanCollins Hill won both the boys (153-143) and girls (169-125) divisions of a dual meet with Wesleyan last week.The Eagles got first-place showings from Declan McMahon (boys 200 free, 1:59.68), Maria Fitzsimmons (girls 200 free, 1:59.86 and 100 back, 1:01.81), Sarah Fitzsimmons (girls 200 IM, 2:20.82), Mackenzie Hamilton (girls 50 free, 26.40 and 100 free, 57.57), Ryan Coffee (boys diving, 146.65), Reyna Neal (girls 100 fly, 1:05.98), Jayla Thompson (girls 500 free, 5:35.14) and Danny Deljkic (boys 100 breast, 1:12.04).Wesleyan’s event winners were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:11.71 and 100 fly, 57.58), J.J. Neeb (boys 50 free, 24.26), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 225.20), Mitchell Badciong (boys 100 free, 53.27), David Ohayon (boys 500 free, 5:26.35), Ray Homan (boys 100 back, 1:04.19) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 breast, 1:15.71). Recommended for you +35 PHOTOS: CFP National Championship, Georgia vs. Alabama Pre-Game Scenes Pre-game scenes from the Monday, Jan. 10, 2021 CFP National Championship between Georgia and Alabama. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brookwood Swimming Sport Diving Collins Battle Hill Division Wesleyan Event More Sports +35 Sports featured PHOTOS: CFP National Championship, Georgia vs. Alabama Pre-Game Scenes 14 min ago 0 Sports urgent SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Brookwood edges Parkview, retains Battle of Five Forks Trophy From Staff Reports 45 min ago 0 Sportsxchange Falcons enter another offseason of uncertainty Field Level Media 3 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Andrew Luck, Champ Bailey headline 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class Field Level Media 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Brookwood edges Parkview, retains Battle of Five Forks Trophy +6 Desperate families are searching for answers after the deadly Bronx apartment blaze +2 In a medical first, a man with terminal heart disease gets a transplant of genetically modified pig heart Falcons enter another offseason of uncertainty {{title}} Latest Omicron devastates services, schools, travel as workers are sick or in quarantine Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for 14-year-old girl shot by LAPD Desperate families are searching for answers after the deadly Bronx apartment blaze North Korea has launched an 'unidentified projectile,' South Korea says 62,000 Los Angeles students and staff test positive for Covid ahead of return to school » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools: 126 schools saw more than 10% of students absent from classes todayCounty officials say one of their trash haulers, Republic Services, is temporarily suspending some services, including recycling, due to COVID-19Gwinnett schools still on track to do in-person learning when students return to class as neighboring districts switch to onlineAnother waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVIDGwinnett County Public Schools survey shows residents prefer minimal changes to school board districtsGeorgia Trend names four Gwinnett residents among the 100 most influential GeorgiansEight former Gwinnett football players fighting for title in Alabama-Georgia showdownCovid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area; Northside wins a round in court vs. AnthemGwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issues face mask mandate for county buildingsForsyth County man arrested in connection with thefts at four jewelry stores at Gwinnett malls CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 9, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 3WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 3ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate in gated enclave features stellar pool, sand volleyball courtPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 3ON THE MARKET: Pool area, backyard highlight this Suwanee area home, located on the Chattahoochee RiverWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 2, 2022IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 7-9Best colleges in Georgia CommentedGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate (2)Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1)Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper dies after complications from surgery (1)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issues face mask mandate for county buildings (1)U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux to Sen. Joe Manchin: Walking away from Build Back Better negotiations 'unacceptable' (1)Gwinnett County Public Schools survey shows residents prefer minimal changes to school board districts (1) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Who do you think will win the College Football National Championship game? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Alabama, of course. Georgia, of course. Alabama will win but I'm rooting for Georgia. Georgia will win but I'm rooting for Alabama. I think Clayton will choose Salley. (Oops... wrong Monday night TV event) I don't follow college football. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.