Archer’s swimming and diving program posted wins over rival Grayson last weekend.
The Tigers won the girls division 205-66, and pulled out a 129-125 victory in the boys competition.
Individual event winners for the Archer boys were Andrew Swain (200-yard freestyle, 2 minute, 21.76 seconds), Luke Frierson (diving, 213.90 points), Andrew Schnupp (100 butterfly, 57.78) and Jalen Wright (100 free, 58.04).
Archer got girls wins from Saiya’Kaede Harris (200 free, 2:34.12), Anna Scull (200 individual medley, 2:25.78 and 100 fly, 1:08.79), Maddie Hays (50 free, 26.81 and 100 backstroke, 1:08.76) and Nathalia Muralles (500 free, 6:34.27).
Grayson’s first-place finishers were Steven Calaicone (boys 200 IM, 2:29.52), Bailey Jurick (boys 50 free, 24.83 and 100 back, 1:00.84), Condi Britton (girls 100 free, 1:01.01), Hayden Narey (boys 500 free, 5:42.09 and 100 breaststroke, 1:15.85) and Liza Smith (girls 100 breast, 1:28.49).
Duluth tops Berkmar
Duluth posted victories against Berkmar in swimming and diving over the weekend.
The Wildcats won the girls division 222-47, and won the boys division 219-58.
Event-winners for the Duluth boys were Andy Delgado (200 free, 1:57.76), Nathan Shepherd (200 IM, 2:10.57 and 100 free, 53.04), Jackson Avey (50 free, 22.84), Nathan Hamilton (diving, 206.35), Jacob Portillo (100 fly, 56.10), Parker Reason (100 back, 1:00.63) and Luke Stanley (100 breast, 1:05.71).
Duluth’s girls got individual wins from Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 2:00.87 and 100 breast, 1:09.23), Anna Tarpley (200 IM, 2:23.11), Lauren Eigen (50 free, 26.89 and 100 back, 1:06.65), Yasmine Koster (diving, 151.60), Melissa Bischoff (100 fly, 1:16.49) and Sammie Harris (100 free, 1:01.42).
