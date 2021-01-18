This past weekend’s girls swimming and diving meet between Archer and Brookwood ended in a 146-146 tie.
Brookwood cruised to a 226-70 win in the boys division.
Brookwood’s first-place finishers were Devlin Day (boys 200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 57.93 seconds), Ashley Pingel (girls 200 free, 2:11.22), Joshua Pingel (boys 200 individual medley, 2:07.67 and 100 butterfly, 57.81), Collin Jarnagin (boys diving, 226.65 points), Marangely Santos (girls diving, 217.40), Charlotte O’Connor (girls 100 free, 58.76), Brandon Shepard (boys 500 free, 5:14.09), Blake McCluggage (boys 100 backstroke, 1:06.34) and Daniel Dang (boys 100 breaststroke, 1:07.56).
Individual event winners for Archer were Sydney Addision (girls 200 IM, 2:33.47), Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 22.62 and 100 free, 51.17), Maddie Hays (girls 50 free, 25.95 and 100 back, 1:07.05) and Anna Scull (girls 100 fly, 1:07.40 and 100 breast, 1:15.48).
Duluth sweeps Grayson
Duluth posted a pair of victories over Grayson this past weekend, winning 221-89 in the girls division and 259-68 in the girls division.
The Wildcats’ boys event-winners were Nathan Sheperd (200 free, 1:54.22 and 500 free, 5:08.46), Jacob Portillo (200 IM, 2:15.80 and 100 fly, 1:00.60), Jackson Avey (50 free, 23.09 and 100 free, 51.41), Nathan Hamilton (diving, 177.50), Parker Reason (100 back, 59.00) and Nate Washburn (100 breast, 1:09.33).
Duluth’s girls first-place finishers were Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 2:02.14 and 100 breast, 1:08.28), Cameron Dukat (200 IM, 2:15.76), Yasmine Koster (diving, 158.45), Anna Tarpley (1:02.78), Sky Giberson (500 free, 6:24.01) and Lauren Eigen (100 back, 1:07.98).
Wesleyan splits with Lovett
Wesleyan’s girls edged Lovett 148-141 over the weekend, while the Wolves lost the boys meet 181-105.
Wesleyan got victories from Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:10.73 and 100 fly, 55.10), Carson Schiller (girls 50 free, 25.06 and 100 free, 54.68), Jacob Price (boys diving, 273.55) and Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 190.70).
