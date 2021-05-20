MOBILE, Ala. — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team earned its second straight sweep to advance into the semifinal round of the 2021 NAIA National Championship tournament after a 4-0 victory against No. 8 seed SCAD Savannah on Thursday morning at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (21-0) will now face No. 4 seed Indiana Wesleyan University in the semifinal round on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
The four-time defending national champions quickly grabbed the doubles point by winning 12 of the 14 games across matches on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. The freshmen tandem of Selina Pichler and Liza Velykorodna picked up a commanding 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles. Then, junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska clinched the doubles point behind a 6-2 triumph in the No. 1 match.
The Grizzlies continued their strong play into singles with Velykorodna winning all 12 games on the No. 6 court to provide a 2-0 lead.
Freshman Ale Ferrer recorded a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles for the team’s third point. Classmate Iryna Lysykh then clinched the match for the second straight day with 6-3, 6-0 win on the No. 3 court.
GGC has won both of its matches at this year’s national tournament by 4-0 scores. The team defeated No. 18 seed Reinhardt University on Wednesday.
“I was impressed with the team’s overall performance today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our strong doubles play set the tone of the match with some quick wins. Liza (Velykorodna) was fresh and ready to go in singles. We haven’t been on the court that much so far this week. We are well rested heading into the semifinals.”
