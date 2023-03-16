Berry_pitch.jpg

Kailyn Berry pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Timely hitting and a pitching shutout led the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to an impressive sweep against Truett McConnell University by 5-4 and 6-0 scores Thursday evening at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (20-5) have won six straight games and now have a 10-2 record for this month.

