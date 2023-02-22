120A9185.jpg
Colin Hubbard

SUWANEE — From the opening tip Tuesday night, the Peachtree Ridge boys basketball team’s energy and swarming defense set the tone in a 70-45 win over Mountain View in the Class AAAAAAA first round.

The Lions jumped out to an 20-4 lead after the first quarter, and notched their first state tournament win since 2019 — and first state playoff win under second-year coach Jordan Griffin. Griffin won the 2020 state title as Dutchtown’s head coach, but the tournament atmosphere is new for the players on his roster.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.