SUWANEE — From the opening tip Tuesday night, the Peachtree Ridge boys basketball team’s energy and swarming defense set the tone in a 70-45 win over Mountain View in the Class AAAAAAA first round.
The Lions jumped out to an 20-4 lead after the first quarter, and notched their first state tournament win since 2019 — and first state playoff win under second-year coach Jordan Griffin. Griffin won the 2020 state title as Dutchtown’s head coach, but the tournament atmosphere is new for the players on his roster.
“It feels extremely good (to win a state playoff game), these guys deserve it,” Griffin said. “Not only a playoff win for Ridge, but nobody in my locker room has been to the state tournament, let alone won a game in the state tournament. So for them to do that, it was big for this group and also big for the program and big for the school.”
Peachtree Ridge (21-6) lost 73-71 in double overtime to Mountain View back on Dec. 10, but got its revenge Tuesday in a game that was never in doubt after the hosts’ opening surge. The Lions scored the game’s first six points and led 18-2 in the final minute of the quarter, taking advantage of an almost five-minute scoring drought by the Bears (14-14).
“One of our tasks I put on the board today was just get back to being us defensively,” Griffin said. “I feel like we hadn’t played really well defensively the last couple of weeks, so I just challenged them to be better defensively and I think we did that and held them to four points in the first quarter. And I thought we came out with a sense of urgency. We understand how good Mountain View was and we understand the challenge they pose. I thought our guys did a good job executing our game plan early.”
Mountain View never got closer than 15 points in the second quarter and trailed 37-17 at halftime after Peachtree Ridge’s Byron Martin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before halftime. Martin had a game-high 17 points, joining teammates Khush Chauhan (13 points, six rebounds) and Jameel Peters (10 points) in double figures. Rashad Dames, Connor Teasley and Bradley Goines added seven points each.
The lead was cut to 18 points once in the third quarter, but stayed over 20 points the rest of the second half.
“Our biggest difference (between the Dec. 10 loss to Mountain View and Tuesday’s rematch) was our engagement defensively,” Griffin said. “We really tried to focus on their two good guys, No. 1 (Bronson Blair) and No. 5 (Mike White), so we tried to take them away and they did a good job with that. I thought our connectivity was really good today and I thought our energy was on another level.”
Blair and Donte Golden led Mountain View with 14 points each, and Q.J. Jones scored seven. The Bears’ Noah Onyia had six rebounds and four blocks off the bench.
