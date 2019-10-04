The Georgia Swarm have signed all six of their selections from the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, the National Lacrosse League club announced Friday.
Kason Tarbell, Ryan MacSpadyen, T.J. Comizio, Gunnar Schimoler, Jordan Gillis, and Mikey Herring will all join the Swarm on two-year rookie contracts.
“We’re pleased to announce that we have signed all of our draft picks, and we’re excited to get them to training camp and see them compete for roster spots,” Swarm owner and general anager John Arlotta said in a statement released by the club Friday. “We targeted the defensive side of the ball in this year’s draft, and we were able to draft some players who will not only compete for significant playing time but create great depth.”
The Swarm selected Tarbell (No. 11 overall) with their first selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. A strong defenseman in the indoor game, Tarbell just won silver with the Iroquois Nationals at the 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship and plays in the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) with the Six Nations Chiefs. A graduate of Cornell University, Tarbell finished his collegiate career as a midfielder with 28 points (19 G, 9 A), 50 ground balls, and 11 caused turnovers in 58 games played.
With their second first-round pick of the night, the Swarm selected MacSpadyen (No. 13 overall) out of Mercy College. In 67 games with Mercy as a midfielder, MacSpadyen posted 239 points (133 G, 106 A), 62 ground balls, and 12 caused turnovers. He plays transition with the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in the MSL.
The Swarm made their next selection in the third round, picking Comizio at No. 44 overall. A midfielder out of Villanova University, Comizio played 60 games, finishing with 23 points (2 G, 23 A), 172 ground balls, and 61 caused turnovers.
In the fourth round, the Swarm selected Schimoler (No. 59 overall) from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. He played 47 games for UMBC as a midfielder, finishing his collegiate career with 12 points (8 G, 4 A), 39 ground balls, and 13 caused turnovers.
A transition player for the Hamilton Bengals, Gillis (No. 74 overall) was selected in the fifth round of the draft. Over five seasons with the Jr. B team, Gillis has 198 points (58 G, 140 A) in 76 games played.
The final pick the Swarm made that night, Herring (No. 75 overall) joins the Swarm after his NCAA Division I national championship-winning senior season with the University of Virginia. Playing attack for the Cavaliers, Herring saw action in 59 games and finished his collegiate career with 79 points (34 G, 45 A), 25 ground balls, and five caused turnovers.