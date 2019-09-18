The Georgia Swarm went into the 2019 NLL Entry Draft at Xfinity Live! with 11 selections, but after numerous trades, the team walked away with six draftees and acquired a new forward prior to the draft’s beginning.
The Swarm’s work began hours before the draft, as the team acquired Zach Miller from the San Diego Seals in exchange for a second round (No. 28 overall) selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
Miller is a left-handed forward who played in one game for the Seals in 2019 before missing the rest of the season due to injury. The 23-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Denver. In addition to winning an NCAA Division I national championship with the program in 2015, Miller was a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award twice and a three-time All American. He finished his collegiate career with 168 points (91G, &&A) in 58 games.
Once the Entry Draft started, the Swarm used their first-round draft picks to select Kason Tarbell (No. 11 overall) and Ryan MacSpadyen (No. 13 overall), then traded their two remaining second-round picks to the Philadelphia Wings and Calgary Roughnecks for a 2021 second-round selection from each team.
Tarbell is currently playing on Team Iroquois in the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships and played for the Six Nations Chiefs in the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL). A graduate of Cornell University, Tarbell finished with 28 points (19G, 9A), 50 ground balls, and 11 caused turnovers in 58 games played.
MacSpadyen played with Mercy University and the Brooklin Lacrosse Club of the MSL. At Mercy, he posted 239 points (133G, 106A), 62 ground balls, and 12 caused turnovers in 67 games.
The Swarm next selected T.J. Comizio out of Villanova University in the third round (No. 44 overall). Comizio played 60 games for Villanova, finishing with 25 points (2G, 23A), 172 ground balls, and 61 caused turnovers.
The Swarm picked University of Maryland-Baltimore County grad Gunnar Schimoler in the fourth round (No. 59 overall) after trading their other fourth-round selection to New England for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 Entry Draft. In the fifth round, the Swarm picked Jordan Gillis from the Hamilton Bengals Jr. B and Mikey Herring out of the University of Virginia with the 74th and 75th picks, respectively.
The Swarm’s final selection — No. 87 overall in the sixth round — was waived.
With the 2019 NLL Entry Draft now behind them, the Swarm turn their attention towards training camp and the Season Opener against the Rochester Knighthawks on Nov. 30.