Gwinnett area parents will have another way to approach elementary school, with a mix of academics and athletics, thanks to the Suwanee Sports Academy.
The local facility made a Tuesday morning announcement that unveiled its My Sport Virtual Learning Day Camp, a program for the fall semester designed to assist parents as local school districts open with digital learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp, for kindergarteners through fifth-graders, is led by SSA staff members, who oversee the students’ digital learning for the first part of the day and then lead sports activities and games in the afternoon.
SSA is a state-licensed childcare facility — its My Sport after-school and summer camps have been popular childcare options for more than a decade — and has four classrooms as well as seven, full-sized basketball courts, a playground, a multi-purpose activity room and cafe space. The program begins Aug. 12 and covers the span until students are cleared for in-person learning at their schools.
“I hope this isn’t a program we’re running for very long,” SSA president Mike Eddy said. “I hope we get back and the kids get back to school. We can’t replace school and that’s not our goal. What we’re trying to do is serve kids and families in our community that we’ve served for a long time. We want to give them an opportunity this fall and help parents and also give the kids an outlet that’s so important to their development. We’re excited about being able to offer this, but not it’s not something we hope to be doing for very long. We hope the kids can get back to school.”
To protect against the coronavirus, students will be assigned to a group of 20 or less children of a similar age. Each class will remain independent of other groups and will not mix or be in close contact with other classes during the day. In the event that a class uses common equipment, instructors will sanitize the equipment between sessions.
Each group will have supervised work time, beginning at 9 a.m. Mid-morning snack and lunch times (students must bring their own lunch) are part of the schedule, followed by activities and games from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Students not finished with virtual learning can finish assignments during that time.
SSA also offers an optional extended day portion of the camp with additional activities from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students will need to arrive each day with a mask and wear their masks during drop-off, pick-up and any other transitions. The students will not be required to wear the mask when socially distanced in their classroom or during physical fitness, games and sports activities.
Each child will need their own laptop, headphones and any workbooks or textbooks needed for their school assignments.
The setup is slightly different from school, but SSA officials hope it’s a good option for parents and students until in-person learning resumes.
“I live in Fulton County and they announced last week they were going virtual after saying they weren’t (earlier),” Eddy said. “My wife is pretty plugged into the community and it was pure panic, pandemonium there for a few days. Certainly for working parents, and even for parents if one of them stays home, they’re even struggling with it, not only having to manage the school work, but the whole socialization aspect, to also be able to socialize with other kids and have that structure.”
For more information on the program, go to: https://ssasports.com/mysport/virtual-learning-day-camp.
