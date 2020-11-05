Peachtree Ridge Lions (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Reggie Stancil
Record: 3-2, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 26-14
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 5-3, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 42-21
Peachtree Ridge won back-to-back games in this series in 2015 and 2016, but the rivalry has shifted heavily in North’s favor since with lopsided wins in 2017 (44-8), 2018 (42-0) and 2019 (48-10). The Lions, who have improved steadily in recent seasons, hope to close the gap with North.
They were disappointed with last week’s result despite solid games from Jairus Griffin (three catches for 41 yards, two touchdowns), Michael Hernandez (four catches for 60 yards) and Amari Banks (18 tackles, one pass breakup, 90 percent).
“A lot of things went on in the first half that contributed to why it was 26-14,” Stancil said. “You can’t just knock it on one play. We did some things all night where we should have been better, and if we had been better it would’ve been a different outcome.”
North also wants to rebound after a rough game, a 42-21 loss to Collins Hill that likely derailed its region championship hopes. After giving up 33 points in its previous five games, the Bulldogs allowed an unusual 42 in one night to the Eagles. The offense didn’t fare much better, though Cade Funderburk (four catches for 50 yards, TD) was a bright spot in the passing game.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North won 48-10 last year
Location: North Gwinnett High School
