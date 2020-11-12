Longtime USTA Southern Tennis Service Representative Mark Suiter, who grew tennis throughout much of Georgia, recently announced his retirement effective Dec. 31.
As a TSR, he was charged with connecting with tennis facilities, clubs, organizations, professionals and players in northwest and southern Georgia. That area includes USTA Atlanta, the largest community tennis association in the country.
“While this has been for me in many ways the dream job, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family, especially my grandchildren, volunteering and playing more tennis,” Suiter said. “In my job, I have had the privilege of working with wonderful people: staff, volunteers and professionals. Many have become treasured friends. I was fortunate to find a profession that matched my passion and belief that tennis can make a big difference in people’s lives. My professional work ethic has always been to try to ‘keep the ball in play.’ “
The Suwanee resident has worked as a tennis professional for 36 years with the last 10-plus years spent in his present position. His first job in Georgia was at the DeKalb Tennis Center followed by working as tennis director at Rivermont Country Club for 21 years and at Berkeley Hills Country Club for three years before joining USTA Southern.
“Mark has been one of the most positive and professionally minded people I know," USTA Southern executive director and COO John Callen said. "His desire to help others, especially those in need, is a wonderful trait and one that Mark will carry well into his much-deserved retirement.”
Suiter was ranked No. 1 in singles in several age divisions of USTA Georgia. He is an inductee in the Georgia Professional Tennis Association Hall of Fame and served as President for two years with a total of 15 years of service. He served on the USPTA Southern Division Board for three years. He has been a certified member of USPTA for 40 years.
“Mark has had a lifelong career in tennis and, thankfully for USTA Southern, he chose to finish his career with us," USTA Southern director of TSRs Bill Dopp said. "Thanks to Mark’s efforts we are stronger, better and will continue to grow tennis.”
