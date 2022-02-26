urgent Suwanee City Council honors Collins Hill's state championship football team From Staff Reports Feb 26, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Suwanee City Council honored the Collins Hill football team’s 2021 Class AAAAAAA state championship this week. The council declared Feb. 22 at Collins Hill Eagle Day, and recognized the football team at its meeting. Collins Hill’s state championship last season was the high school’s first in football. Recommended for you +9 PHOTOS: U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's fly around tour stop in Lawrenceville Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. 