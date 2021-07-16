CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Kipnis plated three runs, and Sean Kazmar Jr. and William Contreras each blasted solo home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Charlotte Knights 5-3 on Friday night at Truist Field.
Kazmar Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with his solo shot (6) to left-center in the fifth inning, but it was a two-run double by Kipnis later in the frame that proved to be the difference as the Stripers (30-34) opened up a 4-1 lead against Alex McRae (L, 2-4).
Kipnis went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Contreras went 2-for-4 with his second homer of the series (2). Following four one-run innings from Jasseel De La Cruz, five Stripers relievers combined to allow two runs over five innings. Ty Tice (W, 1-0) earned the win, and Sean Newcomb (S, 1) struck out the side in the ninth.
The Stripers, now 9-1 against Charlotte (25-37) this year, have a four-game winning streak for the third time this season (first since May 25-28). Kipnis has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, batting .350 (14-for-40) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in that span.
Gwinnett returns to action Saturday at Charlotte in a 7:04 p.m. game at Truist Field. RHP Tanner Roark (1-1, 3.42 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Mike Wright (5-2, 3.22 ERA) for the Knights.
