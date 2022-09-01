Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Casey Vogt
Record: 0-2
Last week: Lost to Jones County 35-14
South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryan Lamar
Record: 2-0
Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 58-25
Except for the first quarter of the season opener, South Gwinnett has a lot to like from its start to the football season. After falling behind 18-0 in the first quarter to Pebblebrook two weeks ago, the Comets rallied for a 26-18 victory. They followed it up with a much better start last Friday.
In what looked like an even matchup, they raced out to a 37-6 lead at halftime that grew to 51-6 late in the third quarter before Meadowcreek closed the gap in a 58-25 loss.
“I think our kids are playing hard, our kids are going in the right direction,” South head coach Bryan Lamar said after the win over Meadowcreek. “We’re still short on a few details for us to be the dominant team we want to be. For us to beat the teams we want to beat in our region, we have to be a little sharper in our details, but the kids are playing hard. They’re improving every week and I’m proud of them for that.”
A.J. Pigford (seven tackles, one for loss, two sacks), Darius Owens (seven tackles, one for loss), Devin Thomas (four tackles, one sack, one interception for touchdown) and the South defense held a potent Meadowcreek offense in check, while the Comets’ offense, averaging 386.5 yards and 41.5 points through two games, was efficient again.
Nate Miller completed 4 of 8 passes for 133 yards and a score, Jayqunn Billingsley (five rushes, 53 yards, TD) and Jayshawn Appling (14 rushes for 63 yards, two TDs) led the rushing attack and Eli McDowell had three catches for 83 yards and a TD. Marcus Mascoll (85 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) led the ilnemen.
Dacula, still looking for its first win, hopes its defense can slow down the Comets’ prolific attack. The Falcons held St. Pius in check in a season-opening 10-7 loss, then hung tough against loaded Jones County last Friday.
Simeon Boulware (three tackles, two sacks), Chuma Okoye (10 tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Jayden Bethea (10 tackles, one pass breakup) were among Dacula’s defensive standouts against Jones. Bethea’s TD run was one of the Falcons’ two scores last week, and the other came from Donovan Jones, who rushed for 85 yards on seven carries. Marlon Stewart had three catches for 56 yards to lead the passing attack.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 14-7 in 2015
Location: South Gwinnett High School
