A 1-4 start to the high school football season morphed into a 4-1 finish for Shiloh, whose only loss over the past five games was Oct. 21 to region champion Gainesville (10-0). Aside from a 28-22 win over Lanier that clinched Region 8-AAAAAA’s third seed, the Generals won the other three games down the stretch in lopsided fashion — 55-7 over Apalachee, 43-7 over Jackson County and 42-9 last week over Habersham Central.
Shiloh finished strong against Habersham with a pair of 100-yard rushers in Jamir Imuzai (six rushes, 141 yards, touchdown) and Mekhi Phillips (13 rushes for 102 yards, TD). Marlin Mathis chipped in five rushes for 30 yards and a score, while the dangerous passing attack produced again. Quarterback Jeremiah Harden threw for a 141 yards and a TD and rushed for a TD, while Myles Smith ahd two catches for 48 yards and a score. Harden has thrown for 1,907 yards and 22 TDs this year, and Smith has 47 catches for 603 yards and six TDs. Nazir Griffin is close behind with 37 catches for 397 yards and six TDs.
Alex Pope returned an interception 67 yards for a score to lead the defense. Pope has a team-high four interceptions this season for a defense that has 13 interceptions, including three from Eric Barker and two each from Brice Pollock and Andrew Reaves.
That defense will face an impressive passing attack in the first round from Alpharetta, which was unbeaten in its region until Game 10, when it lost the region title to No. 2-ranked Roswell 38-21. Quarterback Ben Guthrie has thrown for 2,905 yards and 35 TDs while spreading the ball around to a number of receivers, led by four-star sophomore tight end Ethan Barbour (43 catches, 596 yards, 10 TDs), Kenyon Pipes (30-638-9), Garrett Young (42-753-7) and Sean Wilson (35-668-6).
