Things looked rough for Parkview’s football team two weeks ago after consecutive losses to Newton (20-18 on Oct. 21) and Brookwood (41-33 on Oct. 28) knocked it out of contention for the Region 4-AAAAAAA title. However, the Panthers have turned it around in a big way with wins over region champions the past two weeks.
After handing 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson its first region loss two weeks ago, 28-21, they knocked off 3-AAAAAAA champion North Paulding 34-28 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Khyair Spain continued his huge season last week with 30 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers’ offense showed balance with Colin Houck completing 15 of 25 passes for 213 yards and three TDs. Carson Wilson (eight catches, 100 yards, TD), Bryce Coulson (three catches, 62 yards) and Mike Matthews (three catches, 42 yards, TD) led the receivers.
Parkview’s defense was led by Ira Singleton (three tackles for losses, three sacks), Antonio White (11 tackles, one for loss), Zach Hill (five tackles, one for loss), Justin Nunn (seven tackles), Terrence Curtis (three tackles, two pass breakups) and Jay Crawford (three tackles, one for loss).
Up next for the Panthers is Westlake, another team seasoned a tough schedule with its only losses to highly ranked teams Carrollton (28-19), Cedar Grove (30-20) and North Cobb (21-17). It also have wins on the resumé over Newton (42-14), Collins Hill (23-20) and East Coweta (48-27).
Westlake’s talented roster includes Avieon Terrell, a four-star Clemson cornerback commit and the younger brother of the Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. Terrell, and quarterback R.J. Johnson, a Toledo commit who threw for more than 6,000 yards between his sophomore and junior seasons.
