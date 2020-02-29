DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators' late-season surge continued Saturday with a 5-0 rout of Norfolk in front of 6,145 at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
Their win, combined with a Greenville loss, puts the Gladiators into a tie for the division's final playoff berth. Orlando picked up two big points against Northern power Newfoundland to move into third, just one point ahead of Atlanta and the Swamp Rabbits.
Tommy Marchin scored twice, including short-handed, and Sean Bonar made 38 saves in the shutout win. The Gladiators are rolling on a 6-0-0-1 stretch with 14 games left in the regular season. They were unbeaten at home in February.
“Our discipline is really good,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We're playing really well. They're confident. The goaltending has been good. Now we just have to tighten the screws a little bit and hold ourselves to a higher standard. We can never be satisfied with what we've done.
“We worked so hard to get back into this thing and the schedule does kind of favor us. We're having fun and I like watching them have fun."
Strangely reminiscent of a win over Orlando on Friday, Eric Neiley opened the scoring early and Marchin scored on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box.
Their goals carried Atlanta to a 2-0 lead in the first.
“We're learning to play with a lead now,” Pyle said. “Everybody is getting involved. Everybody is a part of it.”
Mitch Vandergunst was called for interference in the offensive zone less than two minutes into the game.
The Gladiators jumped on the advantage. Defenseman Joel Messner's shot was blocked in the middle of the ice and kicked over to Neiley at the bottom of the faceoff circle. The veteran forward slammed home his 20th goal of the season at 2:32.
Marchin burst out of the box after serving two minutes for hooking and rolled in alone on Admirals goalie Roman Durny. Marchin potted the 21st goal of his rookie season at 14:22 of the first period.
The lead bulged to 4-0 in the second.
Norfolk scored an own-goal 32 seconds into the period while trying to clean a rebound out of the crease. Logan Nelson got credit for the tally as the last Gladiator to touch it.
Marchin added an unassisted short-handed dagger at 8:13. He burst in alone on Durny and handcuffed the netminder with a slick move in tight.
Nelson assisted on the fifth goal, scooping up a mishandled puck behind the net and dishing it to a wide-open Zach Malatesta at 14:46 of the third.
“(Norfolk is) dangerous if you open up and we're defending really well,” Pyle said. “Our 'D' are being smarter and simpler. When we do that, the more offense we get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.