Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 4-2
Last week: Beat North Clayton 40-0
Lakeside-DeKalb Vikings (4-AAAAAA)
Coach: Morris Starr
Record: 0-4
Last week: Lost to Berkmar 20-14
Since falling to Meadowcreek on Oct. 2, Duluth has reeled off three straight wins over Berkmar (60-16), Discovery (36-34) and North Clayton (34-0). The impressive 4-2 start figures to take another step forward Friday with a road game against winless Lakeside, currently on a 23-game losing streak. It will be an interesting night for Jones, who was Lakeside’s head coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The matchup is the final non-region game for the Wildcats before facing Norcross, Archer and Dunwoody to close the season. A win Friday, along with one in one of those final three games, would give Duluth its first winning record since 1995. Another big goal also would be in play — its first state playoff berth since 1994.
The Wildcats played well again last Friday against North Clayton, allowing only 59 yards in the shutout. Linebackers Jason Grey (seven tackles, three for losses) and Asmar Hasan (seven tackles, one forced fumble) stood out on the defense, as did defensive back John Durden. Durden was everywhere with a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, an interception and a punt return touchdown.
Meanwhile, the high-powered Duluth offense kept rolling with a 300-yard passing night from Lonnie Ratliff IV, three TDs (two receiving, one rushing) from Jaiden Jones and 141 rushing yards and a score from Nyle Ervin.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Duluth won 40-0 last year
Location: Adams Stadium
