GAC is in a good spot in Region 5-AAA, currently sitting in the fourth and final postseason spot and owning the tiebreaker over the three teams directly behind in the standings thanks to victories over Salem, Westminster and Douglass. An opportunity awaits Friday to move up in 5-AAA, but it will require an upset of Carver, which is fresh off a huge 36-29 win over previously unbeaten Sandy Creek.
The Panthers have won five of six, losing only to region leader Cedar Grove. Their win over Sandy Creek vaulted them into the state’s top 10.
GAC is coming off a solid defensive performance last week in which it limited Salem to 188 yards and six points. Will Hardy led the way with 17 tackles (in addition to rushing for a touchdown), Will Gary had 11 tackles (one for loss) and a sack, Josh Williamson had five tackles and an interception return for a TD and Brad Bennett had a sack, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Gannon Hearst also rushed for a TD in last Friday’s win, while Isaiah Lane and Addison Nichols paced the offensive line with winning blocking grades.
Better, a home ownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, researched notable interior design trends from every decade over the past 100 years. This information was gathered from the Museum of Modern Art, Architectural Digest, and Journal of Engineering and Architecture. Photos and s… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.