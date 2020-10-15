Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 2-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Dunwoody 49-0
Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Carrera
Record: 2-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Norcross 59-14
Archer has grown up through a tough, early-season schedule, winning two straight since an 0-3 start. The most recent game was a lopsided win over Dunwoody to open region play.
Schmari Campbell (seven rushes, 135 yards, two touchdowns), Chase Sellers (four rushes for 55 yards, two TDs) and Vashaun Stockman (four rushes for 93 yards, TD) led the way for a big day running the ball behind Andrew Lane (92 percent blocking grade) and the offensive line.
“We wanted to get things going on the ground early,” Dyer said. “We really challenged our team to run the football this week."
It was a short night for the Archer starters on both sides of the ball, and the defense was satisfied after posting a shutout. In those two quarters, Jose Quezada had seven tackles (six loses, three for losses) and a sack, and Edwin Mangual (three pass breakups) stuffed the stat sheet.
Meadowcreek got region play going with a win over Duluth that should help greatly in the playoff chase, but the momentum was halted last week by an experienced Norcross team. A banged-up offensive line didn’t help the chances for the Mustangs, who were led last Friday by Malachi Watkins, Micah James and Justice Thompson.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Archer won 37-0 in 2017
Location: Meadowcreek High School
