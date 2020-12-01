Wrestlers that also star in football aren’t rare, but the best tend to have a specific body type, one that is more suited at linebacker or on the line.
At Collins Hill, Tomari Fox is the perfect example of excellence in both sports, a state champion wrestler at 285 pounds who signed with the North Carolina Tar Heels as a defensive lineman.
Clint Gilbert more of an outlier.
Like Fox, he is a state champion wrestler and a key member of the Eagles’ football team. Unlike Fox, he wrestles in the 145-pound weight class.
“You don’t think someone weighing 150, 155 pounds is going to be that dominant on the football field, but he is,” Collins Hill wrestling coach Ryan Millhof said.
The skills and tenacity from wrestling transition to football for Gilbert, even if he isn’t in the trenches.
“Wrestling helps with football, just knowing the leverage battle and winning leverage,” Gilbert said. “In blocking for football, you’ve got to win leverage. When I make a tackle, I always hit double leg. I don’t miss tackles often. It’s always double leg.”
The senior does more than block as a wide receiver and tackle (he expects to play more defense going forward) for a Collins Hill football team that plays Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. He is the Eagles’ second-leading receiver with 40 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns, has rushed for a TD and handles all punt returns.
“The kid is tough as nails,” Collins Hill football coach Lenny Gregory said. “I can’t even describe how tough this kid is. He’s one of those throwback, way back players. You’d have to kill him to stop him. He’s like the Terminator. He’s a fun kid to be around and he’s super competitive.”
Those skills also translate to his other sport as Gilbert is the top returning wrestler in Gwinnett County.
He is a reigning Class AAAAAAA state champion after going 45-4 and winning the 138-pound title as a junior, in addition to claiming the Gwinnett County crown. He also won the 106-pound state championship as a freshman, and was state runner-up as a sophomore.
The middle of three wrestling brothers — Powell graduated from Collins Hill last year and William, a freshman, is at 106 pounds for the Eagles this season — wants to add one more state wrestling championship before his graduation. Millhof, a first-year head coach and Gwinnett’s first NCAA Division I All-American in wrestling, has known of Gilbert for years, but didn’t get to know him until the school year started in August.
He already is impressed by his three-time state placer.
“He’s still in football season, but he’s hopped in for a couple of practices,” Millhof said. “I’ve watched a lot of his old matches. He’s a hammer. … I really expect Clint to do what he’s done in his career, go out and wrestle hard with a lot of intensity and a lot of effort. If he does that like he has in the past, the results will take care of themselves.”
Before that title pursuit begins, he and his football teammates are after another championship after winning the region for the first time since 2013.
“We want to win state,” Gilbert said. “We don’t want anything less.”
