Trinity Price’s list of college finalists had a theme — they were all far away from Georgia.
The Buford senior, one of the nation’s top track and field recruits, looked a California schools UCLA, USC and Stanford, as well as Oregon. Her only top choice not on the West Coast was an Ivy League school, Harvard.
In the end, she chose Stanford after a virtual recruiting process complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just wanted something different,” said Price, a 4.0 GPA student who plans to major in political science. “I was kind of tired of the East Coast and everything. I really wanted to get as far as I could and see another place. … The environment (at Stanford) was really cool. I didn’t want to sacrifice what (schools) have to offer academically for track because I feel like I’m more than just an athlete. I feel like Stanford can take me to the next level.”
Her signing gave Stanford a talented sprinter who already has an impressive list of accomplishments, including U.S. top-10 performances in the 200 (No. 8 nationally) and 400 (No. 4) during the 2020 indoor season. In 2019, she ran a personal-best 53.76 seconds in the 400 to win the AAU National Club Championship (she also won the 200 at that meet). MileSplit ranks her as the No. 11 recruit nationally in the senior class.
Price credited training with her father and with Atlanta Zoom for her success, as well as the practice sessions with Buford’s competitive high school program. She went to Osborne Middle in the Mill Creek district (her two older brothers, Colby and Cameron Price, ran for Mill Creek) through eighth grade, then switched schools to Buford as a freshman in large part because of track and field. She excelled immediately as a freshman for a state championship team, winning the state title in the 200, finishing as state runner-up in the 400 and running on a first-place 400 relay team.
“Buford had, and they still do, a lot of really good track athletes,” Price said. “You’re never really alone. There’s always someone there to push me. People are always signing (with colleges) somewhere huge. I felt compelled to follow in their footsteps like Alexa Rossum, Kimberly Harris, Trinity Rossum, Sydney Harris. Basically the whole team.”
Price followed that breakout freshman season with a somewhat trying sophomore season. She never fully hit her stride in 2019 because of a season-long hamstring injury, but she still managed to place third at state in the 400 and fourth in the 200 for another state championship team. She also ran on the 400 and 1,600 relays that won state titles two years ago.
She felt much better physically heading into the 2020 season, which stopped before it really got going because of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was super disappointing (to have the 2020 high school season canceled) because my indoor season was really good,” Price said. “I was really expecting a good PR.”
The goals are high again this season for Price, the headliner of another talent-laden Buford girls track and field team.
“Trinity Price is one of the greatest sprinters to come through Buford High School and even Gwinnett County as a whole,” Buford coach Fyrone Davis said. “Her character is one of a kind. She is a hard worker, soft spoken, but a monster on the track. She enjoys her sport, and it shows. She is a leader in the classroom and with her track and field team members as well. This program will deeply miss her presence and kind heart when she continues her college endeavors. We look forward to her having an awesome 2021 season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.