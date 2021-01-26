Not long after the 2020-21 school year started, Norcross’ Payton Kane made a decision on her college future, specifically that she no longer planned to play tennis on that level.
The senior had options, but opted to focus on in-state colleges and her education.
“I wouldn’t get a full scholarship (out of state) and then it wouldn’t really be worth it, and being far away during a time like this is not really ideal for me,” said Kane, a three-star recruit and the No. 29 senior in Georgia by TennisRecruiting.net.
Without college tennis to focus on, Kane ceased her academy training. She took a job and could have skipped her senior season of high school, but chose to play one more season with the Blue Devils.
“High school (tennis) is fun, it’s just something where you can get to know people in different grades at your school,” she said. “It’s like a family pretty much because you have to work together.”
Kane, a four-year starter at No. 1 singles for Norcross, also wanted to come back after the disappointing end to her junior season, which was wiped out when all sports were canceled in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Devils were off to a strong start, including a victory over longtime rival Brookwood, but the season was stopped well before the region tournament and a possible playoff run.
“I think she just wants to finish,” Norcross girls tennis coach Aileen Pollitzer said. “Last year was really tough when we beat Brookwood in the regular season and we didn’t get that chance to beat them in the region (tournament) and move on to state. I think she just wants that really bad, knowing we had a chance last year and she didn’t get a chance to grasp that. I think coming back for that opportunity, even though Brookwood’s not in our region anymore, it’s ‘How far can we get?’ We did get to the Final Four her sophomore year, which is a really great accomplishment. I think she would love to see us get back there.”
Kane went 11-3 as a sophomore in Norcross’ Final Four season, which came after a loss to Brookwood in the region tournament finals (she scored her team’s lone point in the 3-1 loss). The Blue Devils wanted to follow it up with another big season in 2020 until COVID squashed those plans.
“We were going to win region last year and then it got interrupted by corona,” Kane said. “I feel like we have a pretty decent team this year and I think we can go far.”
Like the previous three seasons, Kane is set at the No. 1 singles spot. Her leadership and her humor also are vital, her coach said.
“She’s such a goofball,” Pollitzer said. “She just makes funny comments and will be a goofball at practices and stuff for the team. She brings a happy, go-lucky attitude, like ‘Hey, do you guys want to do this weird thing at practice?’ She always does the chants really funny. When we do the team breakdown, she’s always using the funniest voices because she’s just a goofball.”
Kane and her older brother Tyler, a former tennis player at Methodist University (S.C.), both discovered tennis at an early age — she started with lessons as a 4-year-old — but she also doubled up by playing soccer until she was 13.
“It was tough (to give up soccer) because I always liked playing soccer,” Kane said. “But tennis is one of those sports where you have to go every day and it takes up most weekends.”
She enjoyed tennis, too, and developed the style that suits her best when she was young.
“I would say I’m more scrappy just because I’m smaller (5-foot-1) and I’m fast so I can get a lot more balls,” Kane said. “I’ve always played more defensive. … With heights there are different advantages for both because taller people can’t really do the things shorter people can and vice versa. You just develop your own game style around your size and height.”
It’s a style that has netted Norcross points with regularity.
“She’s very defensive and wanting the other player to make mistakes,” Pollitzer said. “She’s really good at reading her opponents.”
After her final season, Kane plans to continue with tennis for fun, even if she isn’t on a college roster.
“I’ll still play and join teams,” she said. “Maybe I’ll play ALTA or something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.