Michaela English’s musical taste is eclectic, built from a mix of experiences like her classical “Baby Einstein” CDs as a toddler and the Red Chili Peppers songs her father played on the way to soccer practices.
“Because of chorus stuff, I listen to a good deal of classical,” the Dacula senior said. “My dad influenced me with the classic rock genre pretty hard. I really love indie. I love folk music. I really listen to some of everything.”
That passion for music and her vocal talent are the driving forces behind her future goals, the ones beyond the soccer field. English, a Georgia Southern signee, is one of the state’s top goalkeepers, but her sport is only part of her extracurricular focus.
She loves to sing — she is an active member of Dacula’s choral program — and plays piano in the band at Dacula United Methodist Church.
“Music was always engrained into me,” English said. “In second grade, I decided I wanted to start playing piano, so my parents got me a keyboard. I started playing that and never really looked back. In sixth grade, honestly, I joined chorus for an easy A because, why not? And I ended up falling in love with it. It’s what I want to do with my life.”
English now has ambitious plans for her career that include being a music teacher and earning a doctorate degree in choral conducting. She has worked on that path since her final year in middle school.
“We had an honors course event in eighth grade and our director, she was absolutely phenomenal, this charismatic human,” English said. “She was so passionate about what she did, so passionate clearly about her students and her choir program. I was like, ‘Hey, I think this is what I want to do with the rest of my life.’ I love singing with people. I love making music. But I’m also really passionate about what others are passionate about.
"I started realizing in middle school I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t know what (I would teach). Music came to the forefront because that’s just a uniting force among student bodies I think, especially at Dacula. … It reaches a huge portion of people and it’s such a way to brighten up a day. Music’s so cool that it unites people.”
Assuming her vocal entrance audition this month goes well, English plans to study in Georgia Southern’s Department of Music while balancing NCAA Division I soccer. Both pursuits are demanding, creating a schedule full of soccer practices, games and regular travel along with performances with a choir in the music program.
“I’ve talked to professors down there and they’re really happy, they like the idea of having an athlete in the program and they’re totally willing to work with me on the conflicts that might arise with having that major because it’s a lot of credit hours and pretty grueling time-wise, in addition to playing soccer,” English said.
Music satisfies her creative side, as do other pursuits like knitting, crocheting (she’s still learning), drawing and painting. Her competitive side is filled by soccer, a sport she began as a 4-year-old.
She followed her older sister Skylar into soccer, but their strengths led them to different positions. Skylar, who ran cross country and track at Georgia after Dacula, was a field player, while her younger sister has focused on goalkeeper since she was 12.
“I was always really tall as a kid and more muscular than most girls,” English said. “I got put in goal one tournament and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m pretty good at this.’”
However, her physical talent could only take her so far at the position.
“I think I had an advantage physically by being someone built for power rather than endurance and also growing up being pretty tall, because that’s initially what put me in it,” she said. “But what kept me in it was my ability to work hard and the mental toughness. I really had to work on it because I was not good at soccer at first.”
English has been plenty good for Dacula’s girls soccer team as the starting goalkeeper since she arrived as a freshman. As a sophomore, she was a critical piece on a team that won the Falcons’ first team state championship in any sport since 1993 and their first state title in a girls sport since 1954. In the five playoff matches during that state title run, she posted five shutouts, the last in a momentous upset of longtime power Harrison in the finals.
Along with her play, she shifted into an even bigger leadership role last season until it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. That role figures to grow even more now that she is a senior, and she feels prepared for it because of her experiences with the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team and the popular IDEALS Leadership School.
“I’ve learned so many lessons through both of those programs about leading in athletics and leading myself,” English said. “It’s really shaped me as a person. I think it’s definitely helped me with communication skills and all the things you need going forward into college with interviews and past that into normal life.”
Dacula’s coaches trust the veteran goalkeeper because of that leadership ability, as well as her soccer talent in the net.
“Michaela is a very special student-athlete that I have had the honor to coach the last few years,” Dacula girls coach Colleen Foy said. “Her presence on the field is unmatched and she is the best 1v1 keeper I have ever seen at this level. She is just so solid in the net and this has allowed the team to play and learn many different formations. She is a natural leader and a great role model for her team and all of her peers. She truly is a one of a kind athlete and person that has impacted our program and school in so many positive ways. Her future is extremely bright, and we are looking forward to her senior year and following her future at Georgia Southern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.