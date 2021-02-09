Just before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season, Mountain View’s girls lacrosse team went toe-to-toe with neighboring Mill Creek.
The Feb. 26 match was competitive, and though the Bears lost 9-8, Maria Palomba thought the performance made a statement against Gwinnett’s most successful program in recent seasons — Mill Creek was state runner-up, the best-ever finish by a Gwinnett team, the season before.
“We lost to (Mill Creek) in double overtime by one point, but we were very, very proud of ourselves,” Palomba said. “They’ve always been a harder program to beat. They’ve had amazing players, Lyndsey Lewis, Sara Grieco, J. (Juliana Pleck). So playing against them and having that kind of game last year was amazing. It was so fun to kind of show them we’re there, too.”
The matchup was particularly fun for Palomba, who played lacrosse when she was younger at Mill Creek with two of her best friends, current Hawks players Lauren and Megan Dobbs.
“It was a joy (to play against my friends),” Palomba said. “It’s so fun to play with each other because we’re jokesters. We like to make jokes with each other. Last year we were on the circle talking. After the game, the parents were asking, ‘What were you guys saying to each other?’”
On the field, Palomba and her teammates were happy to close the gap on Mill Creek. They lost to their rivals 16-4 during the 2019 season.
Despite that 2019 loss, the Bears showed great improvements that season when they went 17-3. They had hopes of even better last season until the pandemic halted play.
“We’ve progressed so much, more girls,” Palomba said. “Sophomore year we made the playoffs in the third round. I just remember Coach (Paul) Hennelly saying, ‘Let’s play in May, play in May.’ And everybody was like, ‘We’re going to play in May.’ A lot of the team were seniors and everyone pushed, everyone grew. The program has grown a lot since I’ve been there.”
Palomba, along with fellow senior Lily Clawson, has been at the forefront of Mountain View’s rise to success.
She scored 31 goals with 13 assists, seven caused turnovers, 28 ground balls and 58 draw controls during the breakthrough 2019 season, impacting the game in the attack and as a tenacious defender.
“It’s been a joy to watch Maria's growth from freshman to senior year,” Hennelly said. “She quickly gained the confidence of her teammates at practice in the first few weeks of ninth grade, and over the years has elevated the play of everyone around her. She is humble and quiet, but leads by example and is very competitive. She has played her best in our biggest games in the playoffs, one-score area games, etc. Her teammates draw confidence in themselves from the example she shows on the field.
"Maria is serious about doing well in everything, but also able to keep things in perspective and make a quick joke, usually at her own expense, to lighten the mood. She was the same way in my math class — always prepared, helped others, takes setbacks in stride to work harder and is an excellent A student. Maria may not be one to seek the center of attention, but she's confident to be the one to seek out the ball in big moments on the field.”
Palomba played softball until she was in fourth grade, when she signed up for lacrosse, a sport that was still fairly new in Gwinnett at the time and had not exploded in popularity like it did in the ensuing years.
“It was not popular then, they let everyone join whenever, late registration,” she said. “People had never really heard of it. We were like, ‘We have to wear a mouthguard?’ … I was not good at it at first. Honestly, I hated the equipment. In softball, we just wore a face mask. I didn’t like the mouthguard and having to run with a stick in both hands. After awhile, I just gradually grew and got better and learned the basics of the game. Being exposed to different players and coaches and mentors was a big help.”
As she got older, Palomba grew into an impact player who can play both midfield and defense. She said she would enjoy a transition to defense at the college level.
“I would say my strengths are more being a team player, always looking for the open pass or the open player,” she said. “I guess I’d say I’m good at draw. I love trying to figure out where people are going with the draw, where they’re trying to place the ball. I love the competition with the other girl in the draw circle. And I love defense. I love getting on girls and defending them, making them feel under pressure.”
Those skills led to a number of college lacrosse opportunities for Palomba, who signed with Saint Leo University (Fla.), a nationally ranked NCAA Division II program that was 13-0 in 2020 before the pandemic stoppage. She liked the school and location — her family is from North Palm Beach, Fla., and her immediate family is pondering a move to Florida — as well as the lacrosse program.
“I love Florida. My dad and mom are from Florida originally,” said Palomba, a 4.0 GPA student ranked in the top 100 academically in Mountain View’s senior class. “I love the heat, so being in Florida was No. 1 for me. And I did want to go Division II for sure. I wanted lacrosse and academics to balance it out more. I knew I didn’t want lacrosse to be my entire life. … Coach (Caitlin) Hansen is super sweet. Of all the coaches I went to and met, she was absolutely my favorite. She responds quickly to emails, she has four kids and I come from family of four kids, so I’m able to relate to her and to all the coaches.”
