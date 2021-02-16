Video evidence exists of Jackson Buchanan’s first attempt at golf, a test run of sorts the summer between seventh and eight grade.
His family lives on the Hamilton Mill Country Club course, which gave him a casual place to take a few swings.
“I was like in a tank top shirt and I was 5-2 swinging away, chunking everything,” the Buford senior said. “I was hitting a 9-iron like 100. I was like ‘Dad, this 9-iron went 100 yards.’ I was a newbie of all newbies. It’s pretty funny looking back at the old videos.”
Buchanan showed enough promise from the start that he began work with Hamilton Mill’s Chuck Scoggins, who is still his coach.
“I thought, ‘This is fun. Maybe I should try something new because I had been playing baseball and basketball my whole life,'” he said. “My dad was like, ‘We’ll start off with a women’s set of clubs.’ We got a nice cheap set of golf clubs and I played with those a little bit. I went up to the swing coach up at the course and he said ‘Maybe you should stick with the sport.’ That’s what I did and we took it from there.”
Within a year, Buchanan shot in the 60s for the first time.
“When I shot that, they were like, ‘I think (golf) is it,” Buchanan said.
That proved to be the case.
Buchanan won area and was an all-state golfer each of his first two seasons at Buford, placing 20th in the state as a freshman and fifth at state as a sophomore. He closed with a 5-under-par 67 at the 2019 state tournament and won area that season with a 70, earning Daily Post Boys Golfer of the Year honors.
The 2019 high school season was a breakthrough, in part because he was healthy. He tore his ACL in January of his freshman year during a Buford ninth-grade basketball game, and played the 2018 golf season with the knee injury. He got it repaired in late summer, which gave him time to heal before his sophomore season of high school golf.
“My dad was just like, ‘You should play golf this season,’” said Buchanan, whose father John has been the team doctor for Mill Creek football in recent seasons. “So I played my freshman year with a brace and played summer golf on it. It was torn, but there was no pain so I just wore a brace. I had surgery at the end of August and did rehab for seven months. That was the worst part of it all. I came back February of my sophomore year. Then my sophomore year things started clicking for me.”
Buchanan didn’t get a chance to follow up his big 2019 high school season, though. High school golf barely got going in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season and put a halt to tournament golf as well. He stayed sharp during the break and earned a big victory last October in the American Junior Golf Association’s Stewart Cink Championship, which he opened with a 66 and closed with a 72 at Bear’s Best.
The following month he signed with Big Ten Conference golf power Illinois after considering a pack of NCAA Division I opportunities.
"We were attracted to Jackson because of his athleticism, his potential and his desire to be successful in the game of golf,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said when Buchanan signed. “Jackson's athletic ability, along with his competitiveness, give him the opportunity to be an impactful player at Illinois. His recent AJGA win will continue to give him momentum as he prepares to enter Illinois next fall."
Illnois golf’s tradition and facilities were big draws for Buchanan, a 4.0 GPA student who ranks in the top 40 academically in Buford’s senior class. He also spoke highly of Small, who has led his team to Big Ten titles 10 of the last 11 seasons and has produced two NCAA individual champions in that span.
“I went to Illinois and talked to Coach Small and that was it right there,” Buchanan said. “That man knows what he’s doing.”
The weather difference wasn’t a deal-breaker, Buchanan said, although his friends think he's nuts.
“I’m trying to climatize right now by wearing shorts,” he said.
Before he reports to Illinois in August, Buchanan has plenty of golf in Georgia left with the high school season and summer tournaments. He is encouraged by the potential of Buford’s team, which also features fellow Super Six selection and Reinhardt recruit Walt Smith.
The Wolves also are excited to see Buchanan can accomplish in his final high school season.
“Jackson's accomplishments and accolades speak for themselves,” Buford golf coach Justin Johnson said. “He is a golf savant. He remembers every shot and every round he's played and sometimes his teammates’ as well. He uses this ability to manage his way around the golf course and learn from experience, which is a characteristic of some of the best golfers. What has been invaluable for our program is his focus on our team. You don't hear him talk about himself and what his personal goals are out loud. He has consistently focused on what our team can do and how he can help us be successful. He has matured into a fantastic young man and leader and I am so thankful that we get one more year to watch him compete for the Wolves.”
