Taken in its entirety, Kayden McDonald’s 2021 football season highlight video is impressive.
There are run-stuffing plays, big hits, quarterback sacks and even a nifty sideline catch near the goal line against Brookwood where the nimble, 6-foot-3, 325-pounder stretches the ball inside the pylon for a touchdown before going out of bounds.
For a shorter version, just as exciting, a single game of video will suffice, especially if it’s North Gwinnett’s first-round state playoff game at South Forsyth last season.
“I wanted to win that game and I just did everything I could and my coaches and teammates helped me,” McDonald said. “We were all getting after it. I felt like it was a team collective getting that win.”
By the end of the South Forsyth playoff win, McDonald had an astonishing seven sacks from his interior defensive line position, showing why he is one of the nation’s top recruits at his position.
“Those are like Madden stats,” North head coach Bill Stewart said of McDonald’s South Forsyth game. “You don’t really ever go through that. You get done with the game and say, ‘I think he had a lot of sacks.’ You don’t realize until later, ‘Oh my gosh, he had seven sacks.’ It’s one of those times where you just say, ‘Wow, what an unbelievable game.’”
The seven-sack game was eye-catching, and it also was a good representation of last season for McDonald. It wasn’t uncommon for him to make plays frequently in the opponents’ backfield during a season when he made 95 tackles (80 solos) with a remarkable 58 for losses through 12 games. He finished with 19 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.
The four-star recruit earned all-state honors and was the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
“I think just from the little space he works in, there’s not many people that can come off the ball with the power that he does,” Stewart said. “And he’s really quick in that box and on top of that he’s a smart football player. He’s not a guy that’s just running around.”
Through his youth football days, McDonald was a two-way lineman, but he typically logged most of his snaps on offense, though that changed by the time he arrived at North as a freshman. He gets spot duty on offense here and there, but his full-time work is on the interior defensive line.
“In middle school, I was playing offensive line more and eighth-grade year I switched to D-line,” said McDonald, whose older brother Jayden, a junior linebacker at Troy, was the 2017 Daily Post Defensive Player of the Year after helping North to its only football state title. “My head coach, Coach Stewart, saw something different in me. He told me I would be able to go anywhere in the country (as a defensive lineman). He just believed in me and I appreciate that.”
What was his reaction to hearing Stewart say he could play anywhere in college?
“I thought he was crazy,” McDonald.
As it turned out, it wasn’t such a crazy prognostication.
McDonald began dominating in 2020 as a sophomore when he had 64 tackles (25 for losses) and 12 sacks and earned his first college scholarship offer — from the Georgia Bulldogs.
“I teared up,” McDonald said of his first offer. “I never knew I was going to have a Georgia offer. And the next year they won a national championship. It was a blessing. I cried. After that, it made me want to go harder.”
The offers didn’t stop with Georgia, and 34 other colleges have followed. The Bulldogs are still among his top contenders with schools like Michigan, Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma, but he hasn’t made a commitment yet.
“(Recruiting’s) been great. I’ve met some fantastic coaches and people through this journey,” McDonald said. “All the schools I’m interested in, they’ve got the academics and all the schools I’m interested in and they’re interested in me, they’ve got a chance to win a national championship. It’s been a great process. I just can’t thank God enough.”
Stewart knows wherever McDonald lands at the college level, he will thrive.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Stewart said. “He’s in that Warren Sapp mode. Warren Sapp wasn’t a big, long guy, but he was such an explosive guy. He’s got the temperament and the right attitude where he can go into a college and thrive. He won’t go somewhere and be a dud. I firmly believe that. He’ll do like all of our big dogs have done. They’ve gone and represented their college and our school in a great way.”
Part of the reason Stewart feels that way is the senior’s makeup off the football field. The Texarkana, Arkansas-born McDonald — he moved to Atlanta when he was 3 (where he met Westlake cornerback and Clemson commit Avieon Terrell in pre-K) and moved to Parsons Elementary in Gwinnett as a second-grader — has a good time whether he is playing football or working on his golf game at TopGolf or the driving range.
He used to ride his horse, B.J., on trips back to Arkansas — “but I probably got too big to ride horses,” he said through laughter.
“(McDonald’s) just a fun kid to be around,” Stewart said. “He’s got a great personality. He’s a very nice kid. He looks out for his teammates. He’s a good teammate. He’s got a lot of friends obviously because he has a good personality. He’s a humble football player. His humility is probably a strong point for him.”
McDonald is hopeful for another big season from North, which figures to be led by a stout defense, particularly from a talented front seven that also includes Kentucky commit Grant Godfrey at linebacker and Wake Forest commit Tyler Walton at defensive end.
“Football’s in me, it’s my passion, it’s my outlet,” McDonald said. “Just to get on the field and play with my brothers is a blessing.”
