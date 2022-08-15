A big smile pops up on Lawson Luckie’s face when he talks about the Norcross football team’s offense this season.
The highly recruited tight end, a Georgia commit, is fired up about the potential of the Blue Devils’ passing game and lining up alongside wide receivers Nakai Poole and Zion Taylor, who are committed to Mississippi State and Georgia Tech, respectively.
“We’re trying to air it out more,” Luckie said. “We haven’t been a big throwing team the last couple of years, but we should be able to air it out. … We’ve got the best receiving corps in the state, probably in the country. We’ve got a real good receiving corps. We should have a high-scoring O.”
As has been the case the past three seasons, Luckie should be at the forefront of that offense.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder (who played at 225 last season) would have contributed more as a freshman, but a hyperextended elbow kept him from the field until the latter part of the season. He made up for it as an impact player as a sophomore and as a junior, when he caught 34 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for four scores. He had 37 catches for 446 yards and four scores as a sophomore.
“(Luckie’s) skill set is unbelievable,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “His adjustment to balls is great. He’s like a little fast-twitch receiver in a big body. I think the great thing about him is if the ball is close, he’s got a really great shot at making the catch. He does a really great job with the deep ball, too. It’s not just the short stuff. We can put him outside, inside or in tight. People have to keep an eye out where he is at all times.
“What’s come along is his maturity. He was a very quiet young man when we got him and he’s coming into his own. He knows this team depends on him and he’s the leader. He’s a guy people look to in tough situations, one of two or three on our football team that people look to.”
If football looks natural to Luckie, it’s with good reason. He comes from a football family — his father Mike was one of the three Luckie triplets from Clarkston who played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the late 1990s. Mike and Dustin were linebackers and the third triplet, Miles, was an offensive lineman.
Dustin has two sons, one who is a sophomore at Walton, and Lawson’s younger brother Carter also is a player, a 6-5, 250-pound freshman who is enrolled at Blessed Trinity.
“It’s always competitive,” said Lawson Luckie, who wears a chain with No. 53, his father’s jersey number at Georgia, on it. “It’s competitive to see who’s going to be the best Luckie. I’ve got a little brother who thinks he’s going to be a six-star (recruit).”
With his family’s history, Luckie’s offer from Georgia was special. He committed to the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart back in January.
“Kirby’s a great head coach and he isn’t going anywhere. They just won a national championship,” Luckie said of why he chose Georgia. “Before that, they were always up with the best of the best. They’re going to be at the top of the game for awhile. They’re good at tight end. (Offensive coordinator Todd) Monken’s a great OC. There’s a lot of competition in the room and I like that. It’s a great spot.”
Luckie has racked up close to 30 offers and the recruiting attention has continued since his commitment to Georgia.
“I kind of always had an idea that I was going to go to Georgia,” Luckie said. “They offered me second, but the same day as my first offer (from Georgia Tech, in August 2020). The Alabama offer was big for me and the same with Notre Dame. I’m committed to Georgia, but I’m looking to take visits to those two schools. Those are the only two schools I’m entertaining.”
While college football is exciting, Luckie is focused on his final season at Norcross, which lost a second-round heartbreaker 35-34 at Lowndes last season. The goal is a much deeper playoff run in 2022.
“I always knew I wanted to be (at Norcross) for four years, win state and go down as one of the best to come through,” Luckie said. “This is my last chance. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Recommended for you
To have your pet featured, submit a photo on our Facebook this Friday! Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.