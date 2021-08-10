Addison Nichols’ schedule was jam-packed with sports and activities throughout his early childhood, and that never changed through middle school and high school at Greater Atlanta Christian.
Despite everything he had going — taekwondo, Boy Scouts, numerous sports — one elusive sport piqued his interest.
“I had always wanted to play football, but my mom hated the idea of it,” said Nichols, now a Greater Atlanta Christian senior and a University of Tennessee commitment. “Then when I went to go do the pee wee deal, they said, ‘Oh, you’re too heavy. You’ll have to be a lineman.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a lineman. They’re just fat.’ Then I waited until GAC and they had a seventh and eighth grade team and I played tight end and linebacker.”
While he excelled at tight end, his stint there didn’t last long.
“(Nichols) was always a good, big, athletic guy and heading into ninth grade, we said, ‘You need to be (No.) 72 not 82,” GAC head football coach Tim Hardy said. “Every big kid wants to be a tight end, right?”
Hardy made the point that Nichols, around 240 pounds heading into his freshman season, was probably going to get bigger as he got older. He is now 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, anchors the offensive line at tackle and also logs a high number of snaps on the defensive line.
Aware that his future was on the line, Nichols made an emphasis on putting on weight before he got to high school.
“I was just like, ‘I want to be a tight end.’ (Coach) was like, ‘You’re not. You’re a lineman. You can either play like that or you can bigger,’” Nichols said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I might as well get bigger.’ … I didn’t get lineman weight until freshman year. I gained almost 50, 60 pounds the summer going into freshman year … I did a lot of protein, a lot of shakes and a lot of creatine. It was a good summer, though. It was majority muscle, 90 percent muscle. I didn’t get fat.”
GAC’s coaches planned to ease Nichols into the rotation as a freshman, but an injury to Myles Hinton (who now plays at Stanford) thrust him into the lineup for the opener.
“He took his lumps the first two games, got his sea legs the rest of the year, and he took a big step as a sophomore,” Hardy said. “He’s gone from being a solid player to a really good player to an outstanding player.”
Nichols had a stellar sophomore season, despite playing with a cast on a broken hand in the state playoffs, and then earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors, in addition to all-state, all-county and all-region acclaim last season. He is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 3 interior lineman and No. 106 player nationally, as well as the 12th-best prospect in Georgia. He has committed to the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl.
With each practice and each game through his career, he learned more about playing the line.
“He has an offensive lineman’s mindset,” Hardy said. “He wants to know the answer and he also wants to know the why behind it.”
That natural curiosity isn’t limited to the football field.
He taught himself to play piano as a middle-schooler. He then taught himself to play guitar, then the ukulele.
“One day, I got really really bored, some time in middle school,” said Nichols, a 3.77 GPA student who plans to major in business at Tennessee. “I was at home and my mom left and I was home alone. When she walked out the door, I said ‘Hey, what’s your favorite song?’ She said some Coldplay song. When she got back I had learned to play it (on the piano). After I played the piano for a bit, I was like,’Let’s try guitar.’ Then it was, ‘Look, a ukulele, that looks cool.’ So I got a ukulele. I’ve been looking to get a saxophone or brass-type instrument next to learn.”
Taekwondo also took up a good bit of his time when he was younger, though he gave that up around four years ago when he attained his second degree black belt. It helped build a solid athletic base that transitioned into his burgeoning football career.
“The hand movement, kind of flexibility stuff, (taekwondo) gave me quick hands, quick feet and good flexibility to start off my football career,” Nichols said. “Just kind of the forms and techniques you use in taekwondo are stuff you use in football, especially when you’re trying to swipe hands away. You have moves for that in taekwondo.”
Nichols remained active in Scouts throughout his youth as well, and earned his Eagle Scout rank, a feat only eight percent of Scouts complete because of its rigorous and lengthy process. His final Eagle project was the renovation and cleanup of a one-acre park on the Atlanta BeltLine. His work included the installation of benches and a mini-library that is flourishing.
“It all came out really well,” Nichols said. “Two weeks later, when I came back to check on things — I have no idea who did it — some artist came back and painted all the benches, kind of like a modern, cool design-type thing. It was cool to see. I didn’t really say, ‘This is here, come do something with it.’ They just did it. I check every now and then and my free book library is full, people have had to put stuff on the ground. It’s been good and the community’s used it really well. … It’s really cool (to earn the Eagle Scout rank). It was so much at the end.
“When I started getting heavily recruited in football and football was taking all of my time, it was kind of hard to balance football, Scouts and school, so finishing it was really special because you put so much time into it and you finally got it.”
Through all of his activities, he has maintained a part-time job the past three years at Kroger. And his athletic endeavors haven’t been limited to football.
Nichols has been on GAC’s basketball, track and field and golf teams during his high school career. As a junior, he competed in football, track and field and golf, his main sport before he was introduced to football. He was a tournament golfer when he was younger, but took a hiatus from the sport to focus on football. He returned to the links this past spring for the Spartans.
He is considerably bigger than he was in his previous golfing days, as well as considerably bigger than his fellow players.
“There were some tournaments where I got some looks,” he said. “We’d be on the driving range and there would be a row of teams and I would get up with my driver and they would just stop. No one would hit and they would look at me. That was fun. Golf was fun. … I’m getting back into it. I took a four-year break. I stopped in seventh grade when I started football and didn’t really play again until this past spring, so I’m getting back into it.”
When he wasn’t busy elsewhere, he was an active volunteer with GAC, his church and with Scouts. The busy schedule is hectic, but rewarding for Nichols, who attended GAC through first grade, went to St. Martin’s Episcopal School and Hebron Christian from second to sixth grade and returned to GAC for seventh grade.
“It’s not a lot of free time,” he said. “I usually do better when I’m busy, especially during school. I do better when I have a schedule. I sometimes think it’s a little much. But I’d rather have something to do than nothing to do.”
His athletic emphasis for the 2021-22 school year is all on football — his plans to enroll in January at Tennessee will prevent him from the spring sports season at GAC. Before any of that happens, he is focused on his senior season with the Spartans, who are coming off back-to-back state semifinal appearances.
“I feel like, especially with the football program, growth and success,” Nichols said of what GAC has meant to him. “The program itself is really built to make you a better young man as well as a football player. They implement a lot of things to help you learn how to be a leader, help you learn how to be a good citizen and husband. I feel like the coaches do a great job of emphasizing those things and I really like that about the program. And I feel like the school does a good job of that as well.”
Nichols will be relied upon heavily as usual this season, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps and working his way into a heavier defensive role as the season wears on and the games get more important. He played between 60 and 70 percent of GAC’s defensive snaps — “all the important downs,” Hardy said — during the latter stages of the 2020 season.
“He’s a really good defensive lineman,” the coach said. “He did a great job there in the playoff run last year. He’s very disruptive.”
That said, his future is on offense, where he earned his 30-plus offers from the nation’s top colleges. He chose Tennessee over his other two finalists, Ohio State and North Carolina.
“What (the college coaches) see is a mixture of a guy who is big, thick and strong and can be physical and a guy who’s got really good feet and athleticism,” Hardy said. “He can get off the ball and be physical, but he’s athletic enough to play on the edge. He’s worked hard on his technique. He’s fun to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.