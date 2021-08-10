Nebraska offered Isaiah Bond a football scholarship when was a high school freshman, and it was only the beginning of the offers.
Others followed as his recruitment picked up steam early in 2021, shortly after he helped Buford to its second straight state championship. While his offer list grew, eventually reaching close to 30, the blue blood football programs didn’t step in right away.
Opportunities from places like Wisconsin, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and others were presented, then his recruiting took off to another level. Georgia offered March 2, and Alabama offered a week later. Florida, where Bond committed in early April, Texas, Michigan and more followed.
Their interest was swayed heavily by one particular trait — speed.
“When he ran 10.6 (in the 100-meter dash), that (recruiting) radar went bananas,” Buford track and field coach and football assistant Fyrone Davis said earlier this year. “He had some offers, but he didn’t have the Alabamas of the world. He didn’t have the Georgias of the world. He didn’t have the Floridas of the world. His talent was there. The film spoke it. But nobody knew who he was. Once they figured out, ‘Okay his film is good, his track is good, who is this kid?’ They started matching it up.”
Bond wanted to prove he was deserving of the early Nebraska offer, and that was on his mind ahead of the past two football seasons, particularly before 2020, when he wasn’t laden with top offers.
“It was really just the mindset to prove myself,” Bond said of the 2020 season. “It’s my turn and let’s show people what I’ve got.”
Eye-catching speed makes the Buford senior a show-stopper in both football and track and field.
“(His speed) is a big deal,” Buford head football coach Bryant Appling said. “He is definitely fast, one of the fastest kids on the team and probably the state and the nation. He does have the uncanny ability to look like he’s not going fast, not trying hard, but he’s moving at a high speed. And he’s done a heck of a job being more physical with his blocking on the offensive side of the ball and with his tackling on the defensive side of the ball. He’s worked hard on being more physical on both sides on the ball.”
In football, Bond delivered when called upon as part of a run-heavy offense, and impressed during his time on defense. He was a deep threat as a junior and caught a pair of touchdown passes in a state championship game win over Lee County, a 53-yarder and a 16-yarder with 46 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, who was born in New Jersey but grew up in Columbus, expects to play wideout and cornerback as a senior.
“Just like last year, I’ll be doing my role on the team, and I’ll be going both ways this year, starting on both sides of the ball,” Bond said. “Whatever I can do to help my team out, I will.”
With back-to-back state championships already, Bond hopes he can help the Wolves to a three-peat this season.
“Obviously, we have high expectations since we’re returning a lot of players this year,” Bond said. “We’re going in with the same mentality as last year and the same results should come out.”
While he figures to be a two-way player as a high school senior, Florida likes Bond — rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings, which have him as the No. 12 athlete and No. 262 recruit nationally — as a wide receiver. Those rankings have him as the No. 23 player in Georgia.
“I like the (Florida) offense,” Bond said. “I’m not just one dimensional, so they can move me around to different positions, run different routes, just different ways to get me open. … It really doesn’t matter (whether I play inside or outside). I feel like mismatches are key in college, just finding out where the mismatches are and taking advantage of them.”
Bond pondered an early graduation so he could enroll at Florida in January, but he decided recently that he will remain at Buford for the spring semester. That made Davis, his track and field coach, excited to have him one more season in the sprints.
“(Davis) was happy because he wanted me to run next year, then I wasn’t running, so he was really happy (I changed my mind),” Bond said. “I wasn’t leaving early, so I was like, ‘It’s the last time around with high school track. I might as well go out with a bang.’”
Bond is aiming high with his times next spring, talking earlier in the summer about hitting the 10.2 to 10.3 range in the 100, as well as 20.6 in 200. He is shooting for the state record in the 200 of 20.94, held by current Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.
“(The goals are) running 10.2 in the 100 and in the 200, him chasing Tyreek Hill’s record,” Davis said earlier in the summer. “I just don’t want him to get comfortable chasing 20.93 and not chase 20.5. I think he can go mid-20s if not lower. That’s what we’ve talked about. Those are big numbers. We’re going to have to work. But if anybody can do it, Isaiah can do it.”
Bond’s current times, and the potential for even faster ones, also make him an interesting prospect in track and field. Competing in both sports at Florida is an option, but Bond has remained firm that he is mainly focused on football, at least at first, on the next level.
“I’m still thinking about (college track),” he said. “I don’t want to go into (college) with a heavy load (of two sports).”
Whatever path he chooses, Bond’s future is bright.
“I tell him the sky’s the limit,” Appling said.
