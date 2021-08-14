While it was short-lived, Kyle Efford followed the family tradition as a young kid.
He was on soccer fields regularly as a toddler while his two older brothers, who both became accomplished players in that sport, were at games and practices. He joined them in soccer as a 3-year-old and played until he was 7 before finding he was better suited elsewhere.
“I’m a big soccer fan. A lot of people hate on soccer, but I love it. I played a little bit,” said Efford, now a Dacula senior who will play college football at Georgia Tech as a linebacker. “I just got so big. I was getting red-carded every single game. I couldn’t help it, either. It was like natural instinct. So I dropped soccer. Also I didn’t want to be behind Joe.”
Joe, the middle of the three Efford brothers, set an athletic benchmark for Kyle, even though they didn’t share the same sport. Joe, now 24, passed up college soccer to play at the professional level in Europe — he currently plays for Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian First Division.
“Joe’s always been my role model for forever,” Kyle said. “Seeing his work ethic, his walk with Christ, all that. He’s been a role model with me forever.”
While his older brothers went with soccer — his oldest brother Brandon, 29, now works for Microsoft in Seattle — the youngest Efford brother played baseball, basketball and football, honing in on the latter as he filled out his 6-foot-2 frame up to his current 230 pounds.
He contributed immediately as a high school freshman at Dacula for a state semifinal team, then carried a heavier load as a sophomore in 2019 for another Final Four team, rushing for 919 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 62 tackles and three sacks on defense. He has played both sides of the ball heavily throughout his high school career.
The Falcons returned to the state playoffs last season with Efford in another prominent role on both sides of the ball.
“I probably sat about three snaps a game,” Efford said of his junior season.
He rushed for 1,426 yards and 22 TDs in 2020, and had 82 tackles (20 for losses) with 17 quarterback hurries from his outside linebacker position as a mainstay on offense and defense.
“You get used to (to playing both ways),” Efford said. “After last season, I went from like a 4.53 (second) 40 (yard dash) at the beginning of the season to 4.68 at the end of the season. I was definitely a little burned out, but I enjoyed it. I really do enjoy playing both sides. … I will be playing less snaps on offense this year for sure. We have some dudes that can relieve me from that. I’ll be focusing on my main position now.”
His main position at the high school level will be a change from the past because the Dacula coaches switched him from outside linebacker to middle linebacker, his expected position at Georgia Tech.
“I’m a true inside linebacker really,” Efford said. “All my scholarships are for inside backer. So I’ll be playing Mike this year. … I love it. It’s definitely different. It took some getting used to, but I love it. I get to cover the field.”
College recruiters pegged Efford into that position and his offer list reached double figures before he committed to Georgia Tech on July 4.
“The (Tech) coaching staff showed me the most love, Coach (Andrew) Thacker (defensive coordinator and linebackers coach), it was one of my first offers, so we’ve been building that relationship over a year now,” Efford said. “The coaching staff, the degree, the location. I loved everything really.”
Before he heads to Tech, Efford wants to enjoy his final school year in a community he loves. He has played football in Dacula since he was a 5-year-old.
“Dacula’s everything to me,” he said. “I definitely want to get back to Dacula. We’re such a close-knit community. If you’re going through a hardship, someone’s going to be there for you no matter what. It can be someone random, your neighbor, someone at church. It’s a really close-knit community and that’s what we love about it.”
He hopes his final football season will be a memorable one, though the Falcons must replace a big, accomplished senior class from the 2020 team. A new group of Dacula players will step into the lineup for a new head coach, Casey Vogt, and a big role on and off the field falls on Efford, who went through the prestigious IDEALS Leadership School in the offseason to prepare for his final season and beyond.
“Everyone has the same goals, everyone wants to win a state championship, a region championship, but really I want to leave a good legacy with my team,” Efford said. “I want to build these underclassmen up so they can pick up the throne when I leave. (Dacula grad and Georgia Tech freshman) Kaleb (Edwards) left it to me and I’ve got to leave it to somebody else. I want to leave a good legacy and make sure my teammates know I was a good leader to them.”
