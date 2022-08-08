Walking down the high school hallways at Collins Hill as a ninth-grader, Ethan Davis already stood out among his peers. It didn’t take long for the football coaches to take notice.
His only focus was his first love, basketball, but with some recruiting by Eagles head coach Lenny Gregory and his assistants, he joined the football team for the 2019 season.
“Coach Greg told me to come play football, that I could be D-I,” said Davis, now a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior tight end at Collins Hill. “I came out there freshman year, but I stopped playing sophomore year.”
While Davis excelled as a freshman and enjoyed football, he gave up the sport because of his success in basketball, the sport he played as a youngster in Wisconsin and continued when he moved to Georgia for middle school. He already earned a handful of early Power Five basketball offers from programs like Ole Miss, Georgia and Georgia Tech, and figured his future was on the court instead of the field.
The basketball opportunities led to his decision to give up football his sophomore year, watching as the Eagles finished as Class AAAAAAA runner-up. During that season away, the Collins Hill football coaches stayed in regular contact about a football comeback.
“Ethan was a basketball kid who never played football until we talked him into playing his ninth-grade year and he had a great ninth-grade year, showed some signs of greatness and obviously you can’t coach 6-5 and athletic like him,” Gregory said. “We got him to come out and play. We thought we had him locked in, but he ended up leaving for basketball full-time his sophomore year. Somebody had convinced him that basketball was his ticket. And he’s a good basketball player. But as a kid in high school who is that athletic, you hate to see him specialize. Even our football kids, some of our best kids, Sam Horn, Tomari Fox, Asani Redwood, I could go on, have been multi-sport guys.
“So you hate seeing that, and we were disappointed he did that, but after the success we had in ’20, he said, ‘I want to come back and play and be a part of it.' Having him come back was really good because he came back with a purpose. He had a drive and he missed it from playing his freshman year. He was just outstanding, very coachable. He brought an element to our team that helped us win the (2021) state championship.”
Davis’ decision to be a dual-sport athlete worked out extremely well.
“Sophomore year (the coaches) were still on me,” Davis said. “I really just got tired of them telling me every day to come play football. I was like, ‘I’m just going to go out there.’ I really was going out there to help me basketball-wise and then this just happened.”
The ‘this’ he mentioned is a rapid rise into one of the nation’s top football recruits who was suddenly showered with Power Five offers in a second sport.
After playing in Collins Hill’s spring game at the end of his sophomore year, college offers followed in hyperspeed. He described football his freshman year as “a hobby, something to have fun with friends,” but suddenly it got serious.
“The first day after the spring game I got LSU (as a football offer),” Davis said. “That moment I was like, ‘This is really going to take off. It was crazy.’ … I didn’t really believe the coaches when they said what I would be doing (in football recruiting). I thought they just said that to everybody. Just seeing it actually happen, it was unreal.”
In addition to being a physical specimen, Davis made a highlight-reel touchdown catch in the spring game that made the rounds heavily on social media.
“In that spring game, we threw a fade ball to him and he had a one-handed catch in back of the end zone,” Gregory said. “I remember looking at my OC and saying, ‘He’s got 20 offers off that right now.’ You’ll wake up tomorrow and he’ll have 20 offers. Sure enough, that next week he had about 15 offers.”
Davis eventually racked up close to 40 offers (and counting), and weighed the opportunity to play two sports in college. In the end, he settled on just football for his future, which his coach thinks is a great choice.
“The guy could be an NFL tight end,” Gregory said. “I really think so. Of course, like everybody, to make it to that elite level, there’s a lot of work to be done. That goes for anybody.”
Davis is comfortable with his one-sport path.
“I wanted to do both (sports in college), but I realized that’s a lot on somebody’s body,” Davis said.
His status as a top football recruit only solidified through the 2021 season as Collins Hill rolled to its first state football championship. He caught 61 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns on a Collins Hill offense that featured dynamic wide receiver Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 recruit. He has earned consistently high marks in the recruiting rankings — 247Sports has him as a four-star prospect, the No. 84 player nationally, the No. 4 tight end nationally and the No. 5 senior in Georgia.
Davis committed to the Tennessee Volunteers football program in mid-December.
“I liked the coaching staff (at Tennessee), just the environment in Knoxville, it’s a real family up there,” Davis said. “The coaches are real genuine. Even coming from the players up there right now, they say (the coaches) are what they tell you they are. They’re real people. They’re going to coach you and they’re going to expect you to work.”
While the colleges still call regularly — Arizona State offered Aug. 1 and Michigan State offered Aug. 2 — Davis remains loyal to Tennessee.
“I’m pretty locked in with Tennessee,” he said. “If I get a basketball school or a new football school, I just tell them I appreciate the offer, but I’m locked in with Tennessee.”
Davis’ switch to football leaves his longtime favorite sport behind, and he is equally talented in basketball, earning all-state, all-region and all-county honors the past two seasons. His exploits include scoring a school-record 43 points in the Eagles’ win over Mill Creek last season. However, there will be no high school basketball for his senior season because he plans to graduate in December and enroll in college in January.
Before then, his sole focus is on the Collins Hill football season.
“We’re looking for the same result, same outcome, same record, all that,” Davis said. “We’ve got the team to do that. We’re a young team, but we’ve got dogs for sure. I feel like people don’t know that.”
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross.
