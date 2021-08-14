Collins Hill feels a little more like home to Sam Horn than many of his classmates.
With good reason.
The senior spent countless hours on the athletic fields at the Suwanee high school before he was old enough to play himself. Both of his older brothers, Monty and Miller, played multiple sports for the Eagles, including football.
“I loved being there on Friday nights,” said Horn, born at nearby Gwinnett Medical Center and a student in the Collins Hill cluster since kindergarten. “I wouldn’t be on the field, but I’d definitely be in the stands watching or in the back playing football. It was definitely fun watching them be an Eagle and then getting to put on the uniform and going out there and performing and bringing the program back to where it used to be, where it should be.”
As a junior quarterback, Horn helped Collins Hill to unprecedented heights with the football program’s first trip to the state finals, where they fell short of the Class AAAAAAA crown with a loss to Grayson. He completed 361 of 552 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Region 8-AAAAAAA champions, who are motivated by narrowly missing their first football state title last year.
The championship game performance wasn’t their finest, and they are hungry to avenge that defeat in 2021.
“No doubt we didn’t play our best and I know I didn’t play like I should have,” Horn said. “We were just unsatisfied. The whole team was unsatisfied. The seniors were a little sad, but they were also kind of encouraging to us that we could get back there next year. They knew what we could do as a junior class and so that’s our goal, to get back. But we were very unsatisfied with how we played and the outcome.”
While the state championship is the primary goal, Horn also has an individual goal he is after.
“I want to break Taylor Heinicke’s record, that’s a big one right there,” he said.
Heinicke, now a quarterback for the NFL’s Washington Football Team, established the Gwinnett single-season passing record with 4,218 passing yards in 2010 for a Collins Hill state semifinal team. At the time, it was the second-most passing yards in a season in state history.
Horn’s 3,910 yards last season are the 11th-most in state history, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records.
“Since growing up and watching my brothers play and knowing the name (Heinicke) and getting into high school and seeing his highlights, you know he’s pretty good,” Horn said.
Horn is pretty good, too.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback is ranked as the No. 97 player nationally and the No. 7 player at his position in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 senior prospect in Georgia. College offers cascaded in for his talents on the football field, but that was only half of the consideration when it came time to pare down his college favorites.
Horn has starred in baseball for years as a shortstop, third baseman and right-handed pitcher, enough that he intends to play both sports at the college level. He also is considered a highly ranked prospect for the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
With that in mind, he honed in on close to 10 top colleges that gave him offers in both football and baseball.
“You can’t stop playing after playing your whole life,” Horn said. “It would be hard to just put the glove down or put the football down. I couldn’t do that. I have to keep playing. I always have to keep busy. I just love playing both of them.”
Two SEC schools rose to the top of his list, Missouri and Tennessee. Despite being a Tennessee fan, Horn committed to Missouri in late February.
“Two were close, Tennessee and Missouri,” Horn said. “The old coaching staff (under head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired in January amid an NCAA investigation) didn’t really pay much attention to me. I was a big Tennessee fan, so that kind of hurt. The new coaching staff (under new head coach Josh Heupel), once they got in there, they started recruiting me, which I really liked. I took them into consideration after that. But Missouri had been recruiting me since Day 1 and it felt right and it is right. … Coach (Eliah) Drink (Drinkwitz) has done a great job bringing the program back where it should be. We’re going up, no doubt.”
Horn said he won’t graduate early and enroll at Missouri in January, instead playing his senior baseball season, one that will be watched closely by MLB scouts. Those pro baseball possibilities aren’t on his mind now with high school football season rapidly approaching.
He hopes to cap his football career with a historic state title for his high school and continue the Eagles’ recent improvements — they went 3-8 his freshman season, improved to 6-5 his sophomore year and jumped to 12-3 last season. He also wants to continue the Collins Hill tradition he grew up around.
“Being a senior, it definitely gives me a big leadership role I have to fill from the seniors last year,” Horn said. “I’m there to obviously win but also teach the incoming freshmen and the sophomores and juniors how to be better leaders and get them on the right track to hopefully winning more state championships because we have a really good incoming freshman class. I really want to get them on the right track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.