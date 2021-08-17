Just a few yards from likely defeat, Buford’s 2020 state football championship hopes were saved by a clutch play.
Lee County, needing a field goal to force a second OT or a touchdown to win, had just converted a third down and reached the Wolves’ 4-yard line. On first-and-goal, Lee star Caleb McDowell powered toward the goal line and dragged tacklers closer to a game-deciding score.
That’s when Jake Pope, then a junior defensive back, went after the ball and punched it free. Teammate River Wilson recovered, sending Buford players and fans into a frenzy after clinching their second straight state championship.
Pope — now a senior and, as of Monday night, an Alabama Crimson Tide commitment — estimates he has watched video of the state championship game’s final play “probably 100 times.”
“(Lee) got the first down and (McDowell) ended up dragging a couple of players,” Pope said. “I’m not going to lie. The whole team thought we were going to lose. They’re right there on the 1-yard line and it’s Lee County and it was to win the game. I saw the hole. I think (linebacker) Tommy (Beuglas) took on the blocker and then Caleb just ended up right there and I hit him and punched the ball and the ball came out. That’s the only thing we could do. A turnover was the only way to win.”
Those type of plays don’t surprise those close to the Buford program. They are used to the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder being a playmaker, whether it’s at safety, wide receiver or as the Wolves’ primary punt and kickoff returner.
“(Pope’s) one of those kids who’s not going to quit until the buzzer, until the whistle blows,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “He has zero quit in his vocabulary. His parents raised him that way.”
The coaches saw the potential early in Pope, who began playing youth football for Buford in the seventh grade and enrolled at Buford as a ninth-grader after growing up in nearby Forsyth County (he is zoned for Denmark and pays tuition to attend Buford) and playing at Sharon Springs Park. At the high school level, he stood out from the start with what Appling called a “business-like approach,” and became a key player as a sophomore for the 2019 state championship team, making 54 tackles on defense and chipping in 15 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns at wideout.
He earned his first college offer, from Florida International, prior to that sophomore season. He picked up an offer from Southern California shortly after the 2019 season, but other recruiters were slower to act. He did earn offers from two of his five eventual finalists, North Carolina and Notre Dame, prior to his junior year.
“We always talked about how good he was,” Appling said. “People wouldn’t give him the respect. … But when you see the tape, it’s better than any other tape. You see him making plays. You can’t deny it.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder followed with 22 catches for 443 yards and seven TDs, along with 62 tackles (39 solos), during last season’s state championship run.
“About a month or two after my junior season is when (the offers) really took off,” Pope said. “The coaches that recruited me said the difference from me between sophomore and junior year was why they were jumping on.”
The junior highlight video clearly made an impact as the blue bloods of college football extended offers. Alabama and Georgia offered a week apart in January, kick-starting a run of others that included Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Oklahoma. The offer list eventually grew to nearly 40 colleges.
“If you watch my sophomore film, the athleticism, the difference in that is just crazy,” Pope said. “That’s just because of working with my dad. He does speed training and trains me as well.”
Brad Pope, a former safety at Clemson, was his son’s youth coach and still serves as his trainer.
“My dad’s definitely been the one that got me there,” Pope said. “He’s been my head coach since I was 5 up until high school. He even coached the safeties in seventh and eighth grade at Buford. They needed a safeties coach and he came down there. He’s been training me my whole life, teaching me the ins and outs, life lessons and what it takes to get there. He’s always instilled that in me.”
Throughout his youth, Pope wanted to follow his father’s path and play for Clemson, but the Tigers never offered.
“I started thinking about college football literally since I stepped on the field,” Pope said. “I’ve always watched college football. My dream school was Clemson back in the day because obviously my dad played there. My options are a little bit different from that, but I’m definitely blessed to have those options.”
Alabama ended up as his favorite option, which was more than fine with his father.
“When I got the offer from Alabama, my dad started jumping up and down, high-fiving me,” said Pope, who hasn’t decided on enrolling early at Alabama because he plays for Buford’s nationally ranked baseball team. “I’ve never seen him that happy before. It was a cool moment.”
Pope’s high school coach knows he will fit in well in Tuscaloosa.
“(College coaches) like his versatility,” Appling said. “He can play defense. He can play either side of the ball. A lot of coaches try to pin me down and ask, ‘Coach, what do you see him as?’ You’re the recruiter, tell him what you think. … With Jake, he can play receiver for you. He can play DB for you. He’s got a big frame. He can probably roll down and play nickel one day. He’s a true safety and he’s a true receiver, whether it’s X or Z or slot guy.”
At Buford, Pope gets to do a little bit of everything on offense, defense and special teams. He figures to play a prominent role again in another state title pursuit by the Wolves, who open the season Friday at North Cobb in the Corky Kell Classic.
“I think we’re going to be great,” Pope said. “The coaches will always make sure we get there. We’ve got the best coaches, in my opinion, in the country by far, no matter who it is. They get us right in the weight room, too. We’ll be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.