Dylan Lonergan doesn’t have to pick a favorite sport yet.
While choosing one likely will be necessary at some point in the future, the Brookwood senior still gets to compete in both football and baseball at the high school level. And he loves them both.
“Football, I just love everything about it from the contact to the quarterback position,” Lonergan said. “I love the quarterback position. You know everything on the field. You’re taking apart the defense. It’s really fun. Baseball, I love just competing on the mound. There’s really nothing like it.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder sits in the enviable position of being an elite prospect in his two favorite sports, the ones he stuck with after taking golf and basketball away from his busy sports schedule when he was younger. He zeroed in on colleges where he liked both the football and baseball programs — if any college asked him to pick one or the other, it was scratched off the list.
Lonergan committed last month to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over his other finalists, South Carolina and Stanford. He intends to play both sports at the SEC school, though that hinges on what happens in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
The right-handed pitching prospect boasts the highest Perfect Game rating of 10, which it reserves for “a potential very high draft pick and/or elite level college prospect.” He already has an advisor for the draft, and there is a distinct possibility that he could be drafted high enough that he may never play for Alabama.
“It all depends on where I go (in the draft),” Lonergan said. “I’d say if I go first round, I’d probably go play (pro) baseball and see where that goes.”
What happens in the draft and after should be interesting to watch. Pro baseball? Both sports at Alabama? What sport does he pursue professionally?
“His dad (former Penn State quarterback Dan Lonergan) is a football guy and I know he loves both sports,” Brookwood head football coach Philip Jones said. “Sometimes as players go through their high school careers, they look at the two sports and how hard they are on your body. I played baseball (at Brookwood and football at South Carolina) and my dad was the head baseball coach at Brookwood for five years. And it’s a whole lot harder to grind through a football season than it is a baseball season. I get (the lure of baseball).”
Thankfully, those business decisions don’t have to be made soon, and Lonergan can focus on his high school career. Up first is the football season and helping the Broncos make a deeper playoff run than last season, when they reached the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
“The goal is to win the state championship,” said Lonergan, a four-star prospect and a consensus top 100 player and top 10 quarterback nationally.
Brookwood’s success hinges greatly on the play of its star quarterback, who needs 3,773 passing yards this season to reach 10,000 for his career. He is coming off a phenomenal junior season when he completed 234 of 371 passes for a school-record 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
He showed his athletic ability with 645 rushing yards and seven more TDs, the most impressive a 59-yard scoring run in a win over Marietta. It also was on display when he threw one of his rare interceptions and raced over to blast the Grayson player who made the pick for a highlight tackle that made the rounds on social media.
“He’ll be remembered as the best quarterback ever (at Brookwood),” Jones said. “I’ve been been around this community since I was in fourth grade, so I say that with confidence. He’s broken every record we’ve had and he’s not even a senior yet. As far as recruiting is concerned, nobody here has been in the same stratosphere as him. He’s a generational player for us for sure.”
Where Jones has seen plenty of growth in Lonergan is through his leadership, particularly with how he has opened up more each year.
“He truly is an incredible kid,” Jones said. “It’s his personality that he sticks close to the people he knows best. He’s just an introvert by nature. But he has grown in that area a lot in the last two or three years with opening up to his teammates, his coaches and everybody around him. He’s very intense, but he’s not a rah-rah leader. The way I tell colleges and other people who ask about him is his work ethic, his consistency, his commitment to the details and his commitment to just being excellent in everything he does are incredible. He’s just one of those ‘get on my level’ kind of leaders.
“I’m not equating him to Michael Jordan, but that leadership style is similar. I’m going to hold myself to this standard by the way I work, the way I do things. The balls he throws in the third hour of a Tuesday practice are as good as the ones he throws on Friday night. That consistency, that commitment to doing the little things the right way, is the way he says, ’This is the standard I hold myself to’ and if you don’t kind of get on his level, you’ll be exposed. That’s how he raises the level of his teammates.”
Along the way, he makes some eye-catching throws and plays. He can “throw it through a wall,” Jones said, but instead concerns himself with making the ball catchable to his receivers. His hand-eye coordination awes his coaches and teammates. He took six years away from working on his golf game between the ages of 10 and 16, and shot 81 in his first round back.
“He can throw it behind the back with accuracy 40 yards,” Jones said. “It’s just ridiculous some of the stuff he does. We took (the team) to Andretti (Indoor Karting and Games) last summer, kind of a celebration at the end of summer, and the little (basketball) game, the games where you knock things down with the ball, he never missed anything.”
When the 2022 football season wraps up, Lonergan transitions to baseball, where he also earned first-team all-county honors in 2022. He nursed a back injury the first part of the 2022 high school baseball season, but returned to form later in the season and sported a 1.75 ERA with 43 strikeouts to seven walks in 28 innings. He held opponents to a .158 batting average.
“I started to get going toward the end of the year and got in the groove a little bit,” said Lonergan, who pitched this summer for Canes Baseball and gave up only two runs in 20 innings.
As he nears his high school graduation, the discussions of his future in both sports will ramp up seriously. Since those conversations don’t get serious until next summer approaches, he wants to use his remaining time in high school to compete and enjoy himself.
“I’m just looking forward to spending my last year at Brookwood with everybody and seeing where everything takes me,” Lonergan said. “It’s been great (at Brookwood). The community around there is great. They love football. You can tell they’re passionate in the stands at home games. It’s like that in baseball, too. All the coaches and teachers are great. It’s a great place to be.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.