It was mid-June at Markham Field, home of the Mill Creek High School football team, and the Hawks’ annual youth camp was in full swing.
Young players were scattered all over the steamy artificial turf surface, slightly cooler than the daily highs of 93, 97 and 97 degrees over that three-day span, but still plenty hot for two-plus hour sessions each night. The high school’s varsity players were offered the opportunity to help at the camp, but it wasn’t mandatory.
One of those who volunteered his time was Caleb Downs, the state’s No. 1 football recruit, who was in the middle of a busy summer himself. Between his own schedule and team commitments, the Mill Creek senior squeezed in visits to four of his top college choices in June.
“Caleb had all those official visits, all our stuff and after workouts, he was at our youth camp throwing footballs to receivers,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “He didn’t have to do that. I did a general announcement that anybody could come up here, but he didn’t have to do that. But he came out there and volunteered his time. He probably had three or four missed calls from (Alabama coach) Nick Saban and (Georgia coach) Kirby Smart and he was just throwing balls to 7-year-olds. That’s what he was doing those nights in June. He makes Mill Creek proud and makes our community proud with the values he has.”
Downs’ coaches have become accustomed to that type of loyalty and dedication from the five-star prospect, a 3.95 GPA student who committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in late July. The nation’s top colleges have pursued Downs since he got his first offer (from Kent State as a ninth-grader), but those surrounding the Mill Creek program have been impressed with how he dealt with all the constant attention during the recruiting process.
Going into recruiting, he had a good grasp what was coming through his family as both his brother Josh, a North Gwinnett grad who is a star receiver at North Carolina, and his sister Kam, a Peachtree Ridge grad who played soccer at Kennesaw State, went through the process, while his father Gary, a former NFL running back, is a college football coach and recruiting coordinator at East Tennessee State.
“Caleb has handled it extremely well,” Lovelady said of recruiting. “His parents obviously went through it with his brother and they knew the process. We met every once in awhile and he had everything down, everything mapped out. One of the things I’m so proud of is he only missed two days in four years of summer workouts (one this summer when his flight home was canceled). He came in February and said, ‘Coach, I need to see these schools.’ He approached me in February to get his June and July calendar schedule, to work his official visits around us. Even then, he was putting the team first over the recruiting. I asked him, ‘Are you sure you don’t need more time?’ He said, ‘I’m good, coach. I just want to know when I need to be there for the team.’
“His unselfishness stands out. A lot of times people read that I’m No. 1 and I can do whatever I want. But he always puts the team first.”
Downs’ football skills are no secret — the 6-foot, 190-pounder is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety and among the country’s top 20 overall prospects by all the major services — but his makeup off the football field has been noticed by others outside of the Mill Creek program.
“Caleb Downs has all the tools to be the best all-around defensive back to ever come out of Gwinnett County,” said Gwinnett native Erik Richards, national recruiting director of the NBC All-American Bowl. “He’s everything you’re looking for in a safety in an NFL Draft room right now. The pedigree is just a bonus, dad is a former NFL player and D-I college coach, brother is one of the best wide receivers in college football. But his greatest attribute might be what his mother Tanya (a longtime teacher in the Peachtree Ridge cluster) has instilled in him, his character.”
Downs’ maturity was put to the test when he first arrived at Mill Creek. Very few freshmen are ready, mentally and physically, to see varsity football action at Georgia’s top Class AAAAAAA programs, but he entered high school ready to play, and Mill Creek had a spot open.
While he was a two-way star in the Gwinnett Football League, Downs knew his high school team’s most pressing need was at safety.
“I think I decided (defense was my spot) going into ninth grade,” Downs said. “It wasn’t really my choice. It was more of a business decision. Our team needed safeties more. Our team wasn’t as deep there and I could get on the field. It’s always easier to play a position not everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to play receiver, but it’s easier to make your mark at DB.”
Downs definitely made his mark as a freshman safety with 50 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, which ranked third in Gwinnett, for a state quarterfinal team. He navigated all the challenges throughout his first high school season, including facing players three years older. One of those was his older brother Josh, then a North senior who was in the middle of an 83-catch, 1,302-yard, 16-touchdown season.
The matchup with his brother, or anything else that popped up, never seemed to bother the freshman.
“When you have a freshman in 7A, as a coach you’re always leery about (playing him on varsity),” Lovelady said. “You don’t want a player to lose his stinger because it’s 7A ball and you are going against some big, strong kids. As a coach, you don’t want to ruin a kid by making him gun shy or timid because he gets blown up in a game, just because he doesn’t have the age or the body to do it yet. But he was able to do that as a freshman.
“We knew he was intelligent and savvy. We didn’t know the physical part, so we wanted to ease him into it. Sure enough, he could handle the physical part and then some.”
Over the following two seasons, Downs continued to be an impact player in the secondary with 65 tackles and four interceptions (two for touchdowns) as a sophomore, followed by 77 tackles and five interceptions (two for TDs) last season. He was the 2021 Touchdown Club of Gwinnett Defensive Back of the Year and the Region 8-AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year.
His secondary play — his 14 career interceptions and five career defensive TDs are Milll Creek records — is what made him such a coveted college prospect.
“I think it’s easy (to play defense),” Downs said. “I think it’s very easy if you’re instinctual. If you know how to play offense, you can play defense. You can read plays, anticipate routes, anticipate quarterbacks’ movements, all that stuff goes into it. Once you understand it all, it’s not that hard to play.”
That said, Downs is still quite an offensive talent. With each passing season, the Hawks have used him more regularly on offense, and he figures to carry his heaviest burden yet on that side of the ball this season.
He accounted for seven offensive TDs (four rushing, two receiving, one passing) on only 29 offensive touches (18 rushes, 9 receptions, 2 passes) last season during a run to the state quarterfinals, and also had one kickoff return TD on just five returns (teams regularly kicked away from him on punts and kickoffs). His offensive roles will vary again this year from running back to wide receiver to wildcat quarterback.
“Last year he scored in just about every way possible, special teams, running the ball, throwing the ball, catching the ball, by interception return,” Lovelady said. “The only thing he didn’t do was kick an extra point or field goal. … He will be involved in all three phases his senior year. He’s earned the right. He knows every position on the field offensively and that allows us to move him around a bit from wide receiver to slot to running back. Him knowing it and being in the system for four years, that’s huge. It allows us to move him around and create some matchups.
“And he’s a kid that can stretch the field vertically with his speed, but he’s big enough and strong enough to run between the tackles.”
While he loves defense, Downs truly enjoys his offensive touches, a reminder of his days racking up youth TDs in the GFL.
“I’m more excited now to have the ball in my hands,” Downs said. “You just have the chance to make another play. On defense, you have a chance to make a play with the ball in your hands once, maybe twice a game. So it’s exciting to have the ball in your hands more often on offense.”
He also has high hopes for what his Mill Creek team can accomplish, even as it competes in Region 8-AAAAAAA, which includes both the reigning Class AAAAAAA (Collins Hill) and AAAAAA (Buford) state champions.
“I feel like the camaraderie is there,” Downs said. “Everybody is on the same page. Everybody knows what type of team we have, what kind of talent we have. I think we should have an exceptional season.”
Following the high school season, Downs plans to graduate in December and enroll at Alabama in January in time for spring practice. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.
“I liked the relationship with Coach (Alabama head coach Nick) Saban, it was really good,” Downs said. “I feel like he can get me where I want to be. He can introduce me to the people I would want to meet. His name means a lot in the world I’m entering. The coaches there are good people to learn from. It was an opportunity to play and that was a good thing, too.”
The college commitment ended a busy recruitment process that he said was fun, though he also is glad to put it behind him and focus on his senior season. He credited his family with helping him sort through everything in front of him all the way through decision day.
“Even through everything that happens, all the accomplishments me and my brother make through this game and what my dad does, we make sure the main thing is Christ and being good Christians,” Downs said. “We thank God for the blessings that He’s given us through this game every day, the athleticism, the ability to play. Football’s a huge thing in the house. We try not to talk about it all the time, but it is talked about all the time.”
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
