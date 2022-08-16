It was mid-June at Markham Field, home of the Mill Creek High School football team, and the Hawks’ annual youth camp was in full swing.

Young players were scattered all over the steamy artificial turf surface, slightly cooler than the daily highs of 93, 97 and 97 degrees over that three-day span, but still plenty hot for two-plus hour sessions each night. The high school’s varsity players were offered the opportunity to help at the camp, but it wasn’t mandatory.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.