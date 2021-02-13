Down 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning in the 2018 state playoffs, Jackson Peck hit a memorable home run off North Forsyth ace Ethan Hankins, the 35th overall pick in that year’s MLB Draft.
The two-run homer, which proved to be the game-winner and sparked a sweep, sent the Mountain View players into a frenzied celebration, and one of the most excited was a young freshman, Kenny Mallory.
“As the video pans and you see Jackson going toward first, Kenny is on deck and he’s running, fist-pumping in the air,” Mountain View head coach Jason Johnson said. “You could see in that moment what a team guy he is. He’s such a competitor. He’s such a team guy.”
Three years later, Mallory is still the ultimate team guy, Johnson said. He also is one of the nation’s top seniors, a signee with the powerhouse Vanderbilt Commodores and a potential high pick in this year’s MLB Draft.
The pro baseball possibility is far from Mallory’s focus, though. He is more concerned with his senior season at Mountain View, particularly since the 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First, we want to get a region championship,” Mallory said. “We haven’t won one of those since like 2008, so we really want to get that for our program. Our goal is always a state championship. You have to just take it one step at a time.”
Whatever Mountain View accomplishes in 2021, Mallory figures to be at the forefront as both a hitter and a left-handed pitcher. His future is in the former, though he is plenty capable in the latter at the high school level.
“I don’t throw hard enough yet (to pitch in college),” he said.
Johnson said Mallory doesn’t have “SEC velocity” on the mound, but he throws hard enough, has command of three pitches (fastball, curveball, changeup) and has the credentials to be the leader of the Bears’ staff. He was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings in his last full high school season as a sophomore.
“Kenny’s really one of the only arms we have coming back with any real legitimate innings pitched,” Johnson said. “We have some good young pitchers we’re excited about, but Kenny has the experience. He’s been on the mound for a couple of years in a couple of different roles. He’s played at such a high level last three or four years in high school and travel ball, so he’s pretty comfortable in any situation and he’s going to be a leader on the mound.”
That said, Mallory’s bright future revolves around what he does at the plate.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, who plays outfield and first base when he isn’t on the mound, hit a team-best .400 with five home runs and 28 RBIs as a sophomore in 2019.
“I feel like I have pretty good bat to ball skill,” said Mallory, whose father, Kenny Sr., played baseball at Elon. “I put the ball in play more times than not. I’m more of a line-drive hitter, a gap-to-gap guy. Most of the time I have more doubles and triples than home runs.”
His work with the bat has been a strength for Mallory from the start.
“Obviously, he’s outstanding hitter, one of the best hitters we’ve ever had here,” Johnson said. “He’s a combination of a guy who hits for average, but also has some tremendous power and he’s getting stronger because he works extremely hard in the weight room. And he studies his craft. Two of the best things besides his ability are that he’s a great team player and a great leader. The kids look up to him and he’s obviously played at a high level. And from the day he stepped on campus, he’s been a great teammate, too.
“He’s a hitter. That’s what he is. A professional hitter. That’s what he is and that’s what he’s good at. He’s been a professional hitter from the day he got here.”
If things continue to progress, he may truly be a professional one day.
“It’s always been my dream to play in the big leagues,” Mallory said.
However, draft talk isn’t a focus.
“I’m just going to go out and play and whatever happens, happens,” he said.
If this year’s draft doesn’t work out, joining Vanderbilt is a great option. He also considered South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and East Tennessee State, but committed to Vandy early in his junior year after receiving heavy recruiting interest early in his high school career.
“After my freshman year, during that summer, (recruiting) started (to get busy),” Mallory said. “It was a little surprising, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I still have three more years of high school to finish and they’re asking me about college.’ I’m glad they gave me time to really research and see what I wanted to do and what felt best. … The coaches (at Vanderbilt) seemed like they really value you as a person, not just as a baseball player. They care about your grades, how your family is. Coach Corbin, talking to him is great. He talked to me for two hours one day just about life, skills I need to learn and just how to make it in the real world.”
He narrowed his list down to Vanderbilt and Georgia before his final decision.
“I felt like I had a better connection with the coaches at Vanderbilt and I felt more at home there,” Mallory said.
He also feels at home at Mountain View, especially with the baseball program.
“I feel like all my teammates, we have a brotherhood,” Mallory said. “Just being with them all four years and most of us have been on varsity since we were freshmen, just building that bond with them is a great feeling. Four years later, we’re all still here and we all have each other’s back any time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.