The Women’s Club of Sugarloaf Country Club Charities received a large donation this week from the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Gwinnett’s PGA Tour Champions event.
The tournament donated $34,705 of its 2018 revenue to the local charity, created by members of the Women's Club of Sugarloaf Country Club. Its mission is to mobilize the Sugarloaf community in support of local charities that are focused and committed to improving the financial, emotional and/or physical well being of families and individuals in Gwinnett County.
For more information, go to www.wcscccharities.com.