SHCA_Logo.jpg

Sugar Hill Christian Academy logo

Sugar Hill Christian Academy made its varsity girls basketball game debut Tuesday night at home, falling 46-27 to Killian Hill Christian Academy.

Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill with 16 points and five rebounds, Claire Farron had seven points and Sydney Hauser and Elly Grace Wasden scored two points each. Lauren Clark had a team-high eight rebounds.

Sugar Hill’s next game is Nov. 17 at home at 6 p.m. against Bible Baptist.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.