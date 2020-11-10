Sugar Hill Christian Academy made its varsity girls basketball game debut Tuesday night at home, falling 46-27 to Killian Hill Christian Academy.
Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill with 16 points and five rebounds, Claire Farron had seven points and Sydney Hauser and Elly Grace Wasden scored two points each. Lauren Clark had a team-high eight rebounds.
Sugar Hill’s next game is Nov. 17 at home at 6 p.m. against Bible Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.