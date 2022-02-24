Sugar Hill Christian’s girls basketball team won its first GCAA state championship last weekend, defeating Old Suwanee 52-45 in the championship game.
The Stallions began the game on a 7-0 run, led 22-13 at halftime and never relinquished their lead. Faith Wasden had 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in the finals, and Elly Grace Wasden had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and two steals.
Savannah Smith (five points, four steals, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks), Katie Jones (five points, three assists), Claire Ferron (four points, seven rebounds) and Lauren Clark (three points, four rebounds, two steals) also made key contributions.
Sugar Hill (25-4), which closed the season with a 14-game winning streak.
“These girls deserve this championship,” Sugar Hill coach Doug Wasden said. “They have worked hard all year and put forth great effort. They have loved each other and loved playing the game of basketball. It is excited to see all of their hard work pay off.”
Faith Wasden was named MVP of the state tournament, and was a first-team all-state selection for the fourth straight season. Elly Grace Wasden and Jones also earned first-team all-state recognition, while Ferron was second-team all-state.
