Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As I last left you on the softball field at a rainy doble juego, which is double header in English. We ended our summer with a family trip to the beach. This summer our son Dan and his girlfriend Sky traveled with us to the beach of Las Terenas on the north coast. A beautiful undisturbed white sandy beach which reminds me of a Zack Brown song, "Toes in the Water." This place is awesome and with the COVID the numbers of occupants were way low therefore giving us our own beach resort.
How many people travel to beaches in the USA where it is wall to wall people on the beach with no privacy? This is the opposite where we enjoy all the frills of an all-inclusive resort with personal service. It was a great experience.
On Saturday, we decided to take a side trip from the resort to a place called El Valle. El Valle is located farther east on the peninsula of Samana. It is a place that takes you back in time. We are talking Jurassic Park time era. It has two freshwater streams feeding the ocean. You can bathe in the ocean and rinse off with the crustaceans in the fresh water within 20 feet of each other. It is one of the most beautiful places on the earth.
Well, what would you know as fate would have it as we were driving north to the beach, we see a longtime friend selling plantains on the side of the road? We had known this kid since he was 10 years old. Now suddenly he appears larger than life with his little house and wife. We hugged and exchanged Facebook contacts as is the new norm and we gave him a Bible. By the look on his face, we could have given him a $100 bill. He and his wife were so appreciative.
Now we headed back to our little resort. Sky and Dan passed out tennis balls up and down the tiny roads. As the pilot of the Honda ship, I can spot a candidate for a new tennis ball a kilometer away. Tennis balls in the Dominican are the new Nintendo. You can play with it wet or dry. It is the ultimate toy of all toys. It knows no gender or skill level. Please keep those tennis balls coming Coach Jeff Smithy.
Next, we headed back to Moca City where we still searched for the perfect coco. As you might have guessed there is no perfect coco. You see cocos are like beauty in the eye of the beholder. One always looks for something better.
PS. I am now back in the tiny hamlet of Dacula. I hope you enjoyed my summer series “In search of the Perfect Coco.” Please keep those equipment donations coming and until next time "Hasta la pelota.”
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.
