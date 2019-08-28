Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call the sport “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
The next week began with a bang. I traveled to the Santiago airport to receive a group of missionaries from the Gwinnett area. Our mission was two-fold — sharing their faith through sports and distributing sports equipment to severely impoverished areas in the Dominican Republic.
We loaded our group better known as “A Dozen Pearlz” on the bus and headed to Santiago Rodriguez, a small town about two hours by car near the Haitian border. We arrived around 5:30 p.m. and toured the newly built playground. Jay, the local missionary, constructed this playground for the local kids to have a safe place to play. Something we take for granted daily as one looks around at our parks and recreation system. Gwinnett has one of the finest recreational systems in the U.S.
The next day we began the work. Half of the team built two portable pitching mounds while the other half organized all the equipment that we had shipped from Georgia. We attended the services in the local church that evening and prepared for our sports clinic.
Monday
Full steam ahead. I prepared a great breakfast for our entire team which included, eggs, toast, coffee, oatmeal and cereal. We arrived at the multisport complex. Our team divided the baseball players into four groups — outfield, infield, hitting and pitching. Each instructor worked with about 15 kids per group. We rotated every 45 minutes then played a scrimmage game for the last half hour. We donated one of the portable pitching mounds to the league. The pitchers had never used a mound before. It was like they were pitching from a cloud.
After lunch we headed to the mountains to a place called Palmerejo. Pristine setting of this tiny ball field on top of a mountain with pine trees in the background. You could have easily thought you were in Helen, Ga. Today we made dreams come true for 20 mountain kids, some of whom walked an hour just to practice with us. I worked with Coach J.J. on hitting. Coach Kevin worked on pitching while Coach B.E. worked with the infielders. Then came the “juego de fogeo” fun scrimmage game. Dominicanos versus the Americanos. Americans won by one run. however everyone had a blast and that was the plan. Someone in the group shared their faith followed by equipment distribution. This league received batting tees, balls, gloves, bases, cleats, helmets and uniforms for baseball and PE. All donated from hard working Gwinnettians. Thanks to your generous gifts we assisted 25 different leagues or over 1,000 kids during the summer.
Tuesday
Basketball and Volleyball Clinics. Our ladies began teaching wonderfully designed basketball clinics followed by a full court scrimmage. The ladies held their own on and off the court. We delivered some beautiful uniforms and a half dozen practice balls. Next the Dominicans taught the Americans how to play volleyball. It was a thing of beauty.
The team then proceeded to assemble two portable basketball goals. We made it a competition and it took on the look of the "Amazing Race." Never saw as much tool swapping since Bobby and Donnie Allison were in NASCAR. About three hours later, the goals were ready for use just in time for the kids to leave.
Wednesday
Team ADP shifted sites to the center of the island, to Moca City, my wife’s hometown. Not a small town by any means at 179,000 inhabitants. Our team began baseball, basketball, softball and teacher workshops all afternoon long. Baseball coaches gave clinics to 75 kids at the big league stadium while the mission girls taught 15 girls softball. Our women’s team participated in teacher workshops for local public-school teachers, then headed to the basketball court to teach young girls new basketball skills.
Thursday
We headed to the field of dreams. I found this place last summer and decided it was worth bringing a mission team back for clinics. When we arrived, all league members lined up for handshakes and looked each of us in the eyes. As always, we received a greater blessing than we were trying give. The league received some great equipment and some nice training tools.
Next we headed up in the mountains to the tiny hamlet of Villatrina. This field is literally on top of the world. No one was there when we arrived. I told the team, "Just wait, within 30 minutes we will have 75 people." Sure, nuff, just like clockwork, they trickled out of the pine trees just like in the movie “Field of Dreams.” Coach Kevin led some future Robinson Canos in baseball drills. Heather, Katy and I conducted older traditional games like Red Rover and Duck Duck Goose. It is much more fun in Spanish.
This group received much needed baseball equipment, and everyone got a T-shirt. It was an awesome experience.
We ended the week with a trip to the Cabarete Beach. Cabarete is the kite surfing capital of the world. It is a small tourist town. One of our team members decided to be baptized in the beautiful waters of the Atlantic Ocean so we obliged. What better baptismal pool could one ask for.
This article was rather lengthy, however, it was a story that had to be told. And as for the search for the perfect mango goes. Like the TV says — to be continued.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.