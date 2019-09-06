Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call the sport “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
Week 4 of my summer journal. Summer is fading fast, even though it is hot everywhere in the world, we stay relatively cool here in the Dominican. The breeze is warm yet somewhat exhilarating. Cool tropical fruit drinks often cool body temps when nothing else works.
My last week was supposed to be a restful one, family visits, last minute coffee purchases and many siestas. Fat chance! I worked harder the last week than any previous weeks.
On Monday, I got a chance to visit a small league out in the countryside. I was greeted by the league's director, who interviewed me on a local radio station. Then I stayed to watch the three teams play an exhibition game. I was treated to local tropical fruits, and the best bottled water 20 pesos can buy.
At the end of the session, I brought out baseballs, bats, catcher's equipment, uniforms, batting gloves, cleats and helmets. All donated by our foundation ADP (A Dozen Pearlz). The director issued the equipment equitably between the three teams. Everyone went home a winner and so excited.
I finally got to travel back to one of my favorite places of all on the island, Samana Bay. This peninsula almost became a US. Naval base under Teddy Roosevelt. I am so glad it did not come to fruition. I found one of my old sailing buddies with a pickup truck and we loaded up and headed out for more donations. Johnny is my new Samana connection. He had all the leagues lined up and ready to receive us at a certain time, which is amazing when you are on island time.
First stop was El Limon, a tourist town noted for its beautiful waterfalls. The waterfall is a must see if you ever make it to the island. We meet the new managers of the league at the local stadium. I gave them the speech while Johnny took pics and unloaded the equipment. They received a standard starter kit, which consist of bats, balls, helmets, catcher’s gear, uniforms and some training aids. They were very appreciative.
Next stop was Juana Vicenta. This is a tiny blip on the map. Found a husband and wife team coaching baseball and softball. What an unusual combination in a macho Latino society. They had about 15 ladies playing softball. Lucky for them, as a former softball coach, I had a set of softball uniforms. We loaded up and headed to our third league of the day, Los Cacaos. This is a serene setting overlooking the Samana Bay. This is the place I sent my push mower last summer. Ramon Garcia the manager remembered me from years past. The field was freshly mowed and the 22-inch Murray was well maintained. It was beauty to my eyes. Next year I will teach him the V-cut.
They received new bases and a pitching plate along with the standard starter kit for being good stewards with the mower. Next stop was Hotel SBR. This place is OTC. That’s slang for Off the Chain. It was literally on the water. Awesome place to relax after a long travel day.
Next day we stopped at Los Tocones, a remote village off the beaten path. These guys had zero equipment. The field was well used as a soccer pitch. It is about 1,000 feet above sea level. They received a complete starter kit. As always it was very well received.
Then we headed to las Galeras, a famous beach resort. The field is beside a hotel built by Jose Rijo, famous major league pitcher for the Reds, Yankees and Oakland. He built the field, however, he has yet to return to maintain it.
The manager was very receptive to our donations after the players listened to my consejos-advice. They received the last starter kit as we were down to Slim Pickens.
Now we had one more stop, El Frances. This league’s name literally means “The French” and it is tucked on the old beach road not 500 yards from the ocean. They needed lots of equipment. We gave them all we had. I held back some volleyball uniforms from a local Gwinnett high school whose mascot is the Tigers. They had women’s softball as well as baseball.
All in all, during this two-day whirlwind trip, we helped six leagues. If just one child came realize his or her dream, it will be worth all the sacrifice.
Now as for the search for the perfect mango, I never found it. Came close several times. Maybe next summer while working with a new crop of kids, I will find the perfect mango.
Special thanks to Coach Kevin Collier and the Anixter Company for providing the shipping this year.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.