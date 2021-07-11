Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
As I left you in my last entry, Johnny Banana and I were in the tiny hamlet of Samana, located on the northeast corner of the island of the Dominican Republic. After our delicious breakfast of papaya, pineapple, scrambled eggs and fresh toasted bread with café Santo Domingo, we headed out to our first league of the day.
Upon arrival in the village of Los Tocones, we encountered the group of about 30 future big leaguers. Sandy Carela voluntarily works with about 50 plus kids from ages 9-15. His brother Juan Carela, hard-throwing right-hander and now prospect with the Yankees, is from this village. This keeps the eternal drive in all kids that there is a way off the island through baseball. We distributed the equipment we much love. Chip, our Air B and B host, taught the kids how to juggle. Great for eye hand coordination as you all know. We always give each village plenty of tennis balls for training purposes courtesy of Coach Jeff Smith, former Dacula tennis coach. He donates thousands of balls each year to our cause. Un buen hombre aqui. As they say here, he is a good man.
Now we leave the 1,000-foot pley (Dominican for field) for the beach side community of Las Galeras. These kids really do not comprehend that they practice 5 minutes away from a world class resort bay where tourists pay more for 7 days than their parents will make in 5 years. We find Armando the (Entrenador) coach working with about 60 kids from ages 6-15. The group was very attentive and appreciative of the box full of goodies. Johnny took note of the needs of this pley. Incredible that every field needs bases and a home plate. So, all coaches in the metro Atlanta area — save those bases and give me a shout upon my stateside return in August.
Next, we traveled to the rocky seaside village of El France. Literally translated The French community. This village has more needs than a New York city food bank. The coaches were literally making the bases by filling dirt into used rice sacks and sewing them up. Again, you can see the need is here for bases. We distributed uniforms, baseballs, softballs, tennis balls and one baseball bat. And off we went to our Air B and B. Chip made great sandwiches for lunch and we took our Dominican siesta. Later I realized I was drafted to cook the fresh Dorado for dinner. Our menu included rice with beans, green salad and my seared Dorado cooked in garlic, lime juice and butter. The meal was out of this world. We finished the evening in the jacuzzi. Again, it was hotter than a South Georgia creek in the middle of August.
Now for tropical storm Elsa. She accompanied us all the way back to our base camp of Moca. We encountered sideways rain and wind around 35 miles per hour. Overly exciting driving, however nothing my trusty chauffeur Johnny Banana could not handle. We arrived at basecamp safe and sound.
This brings me to the reason we do this. We all should be more giving and less self-serving. Just think if everyone in my reading audience would donate one glove, bat, ball or a pair of cleats. What a different you would make in a young child’s life. Just think if your parents could barely put one meal a day on the table. How would they ever be able to buy you that glove.
So, I will leave you with this as Jimmy Buffet would say "we are trying to reason with Hurricane season.”
We are still in search of the perfect coco. We will be back next week good Lord willing, and the creek don’t rise.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.
