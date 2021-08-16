Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
I last left you running from the Tropical Storm Elsa on my way back to the home base of Moca City.
It is my wife’s hometown and home to around 120,000 Dominicans. I began the week with house errands. I always volunteer to help with the electrical, plumbing and general maintenance of my in-laws' house in Moca. I try to steer clear of electrical work because my hair is curly enough as it is. Now on to community relations.
This week we entertained former Gwinnett County teachers Geo and Ester with a typical Dominican cuisine called Sancocho. It is a soup with various tubers or roots with parts of pork and chicken. It is served with white rice, casava bread from the yuca root and avocado on the side. It is normally a cool weather dish however my friend Geo requested it and we obliged.
The next day we traveled to the mountain hamlet of Las Caobas. Home of Maria’s brother Osvaldo. Maria and I taught at the private American School in Santo Domingo. She gets the credit for introducing me to my better half as they say in Spanish, mi media naranja, or literally translated my half orange. I prefer my better half as some things just don’t translate. We enjoyed a beautiful sunset and headed back to Moca City.
Now I begin to assist women’s softball. On an overcast Sunday afternoon, I headed over to a pley I had helped in years past. Both Little League and women’s softball use this field. I picked up both my manager friends from the city and we headed out for what I thought was girls’ softball. Turns out it was a women’s fastpitch league. They were playing a doubleheader. Each dugout was complete with Merengue blasting music system putting enough decibels to drown out a 737 or a Kiss concert. It was so loud we were using sign language. These ladies were weekend warriors which I could appreciate. Each bench was equipped with a cooler with enough adult beverages to make Truist Park vendors envious.
Between games I interviewed both coaches as to what their needs were for the year. They requested bases, bats, balls, helmets, and uniforms. I gave the home team a set of new uniforms courtesy of Archer High School. Next summer I will send them more equipment and a new set of bases.
As we continued the search for the perfect coco, I was reminded of the cocotero. The cocotero is a coconut vendor who sells coconuts from the back of a 3-wheel bicycle. Coconus as they are locally called are about 50 cents for an entire fresh coco. They are awesome and extremely effective in cleaning colon problems. So, as we continue the search of the perfect coco, we still must remember we are all coco-nuts.
I apologize for the delay since my last article. I encountered technical difficulty due to a power surge in the Dominican. Hasta la pelota.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.
