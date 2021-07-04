Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call baseball “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
I am back in the Dominican Republic after a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic. My wife Mercy and I returned to her hometown of Moca to continue our mission work, visit family and chill at the beach.
My first tour took me to Samana Peninsula on the northeast tip of the island. My chauffeur, photographer, secretary and general assistant Johnny Banana showed up at my house at 8 a.m. the day after I arrived. We unloaded 20 boxes that Mercy and I had shipped from Georgia. We shipped everything from baseball and softball equipment to educational supplies to Bibles. After unpacking all contents, we then repacked six boxes, one for each league for the incredible journey to Samana. If you know your history, you will know that Samana almost became a US Naval base under President Teddy Roosevelt. We are glad he opted for Guantanamo Bay.
Johnny and I headed out around 6:30 a.m. the next day having no idea a hurricane was drawing near the island. The best was yet to come. First stop El Limon, a village know for waterfalls beaches and cocos. The kids were waiting for us with great anticipation. I call it Christmas in July. That is why they call me the Dominican Santa in the Dominican sports world. Johnny and I presented them with baseball uniforms, baseballs, scorebooks, six helmets, a box of Bibles and a plethora of educational supplies. Most of all I gave my usual Charla (Dominican Pep talk) about care of equipment, the importance of respecting your elders, parents and coaches and that education is the key to obtaining a good career. They listen well and pay close attention especially when they know I hold the key to their new uniform. It is called a captive audience.
Next Johnny and I went beach hunting. It is a new sport we invented in the Dominican — 10 points for a secluded beach, five points for a limited access and three points for a regular public rocky beach with little sand. Johnny and I hit a 10 with Playa Moron. In Dominican slang it means brown sandy beach. No one was there and it has limited access with a small island in front perfect for snorkeling.
Lunch time called as I digress. Next, we found a little sandwich shop in the town of El Limon. We ordered the house special. Sandwich de jamon y queso. AKA ham and cheese sandwich with a couple of Agua de Cocos, AKA coconut water. It was awesome. Now we were off to Juana Vicenta.
Juana Vicenta is a small village off the beaten path, literally we had to use four-wheel drive, and to borrow a line from Colt Ford "we were kicking up mud in my four-wheel drive.” The kids were so receptive and the physical education teacher came out and prayed over the event. We gave her a box of Bibles. Johnny noted this pley needed bases bad. Pley is the Dominican word for baseball field.
Next, we traversed the mountains and arrived at the rocky beach village of Los Cacaos. Ramon Garcia, the league director, was in Puerto Rico. He called me to thank me and asked if I would save him a Bible. We issued all the equipment to his son because the rain had hit courtesy of Tropical Storm Elsa. Los Cacaos still has the push mower I shipped them two years ago. That mower has cut more grass than both Yankee Stadium and Fenway combined.
We headed back to our Air B and B in Punta Balandra. We showered and headed to the beach town of Las Galeras for dinner. Our Italian chef prepared shrimp in garlic sauce with crispy French fries. We watered it down with more agua de coco. It was a tasty combo for any hungry palette.
Our gracious host at Chip’s Place encouraged us to cook our shrimp again in the jacuzzi. It was hotter than an Arizona dessert in July. We obliged and ended the evening with more agua de coco.
As you can see, mission work can be challenging and fun at the same time. I hope you enjoy my series this summer. After all, we are all in search of the perfect coco.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.
