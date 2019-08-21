Retired Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher and coach John D. Williams, a Dacula native and sixth-generation Gwinnettian, makes frequent trips to the Dominican Republic, where he taught for 16 years, with donations of essential items, as well as large loads of coveted sports equipment. The former Dacula and Parkview educator is known as “Profe Williams” to the Dominicans, who call the sport “Sugar Ball.”
Williams will chronicle this summer’s visit with a diary for the Daily Post.
Week 2 of my summer journal found me working as a tour guide for a group of educator friends. My wife Mercy and I picked up the group at Las Americas airport in Santo Domingo. We headed to our resort on the North coast in the tiny coastal town of Las Terrenas. Picturesque scenery of coco palms lined the way, and we passed the Cleveland Indians Baseball Academy.
You see baseball is not just a game — it is a way of life for many. Every Major League team has a permanent Academy here in the Dominican. Most are located near the Boca Chica area on the south coast. Remember MLB can sign a 16-year-old Latino player and develop them for 2 years before sending them to the States. Or as most Dominicans refer to as “Los Paises” meaning the countries. My next summer series will feature the MLB baseball.
Now back to how I became a tour guide. It began at a casual Dominican get together last December. My wife began to chat with our friends about a trip to the Dominican next summer. She said it would be easy and she would organize everything. Which was code for John would take care of the details. So, there I was in May frantically making calls and internet bookings. Finally, after month of negotiations with the computer, a tour package agreement was reached. It was not all-inclusive more like an all-elusive plan because it eluded my little brain for a month.
As we drove down the tiny road to the beach, I knew my friends doubted there was a resort at the end. As soon as they got off the bus, they knew they were in paradise. I had stayed at this resort twice and enjoyed great experiences both times. That’s the beauty of being a local with international roots.
People tell me I am a Dominican born inside an American body. At first sight, the locals think I am a regular tourist however when my mouth opens and out flows the Dominican Spanish with local jargon it changes the game. I share because it will help you better understand why I do what I do on this island.
Back to the tour guide — three lovely days on the beach where one can forget the hustle and bustle of any big city life. Speaking of big cities, Santo Domingo was the next stop on our illustrious tour. La Capital as it is affectionally called by its citizens is the home to over 2 million Dominicans and many firsts. First cathedral, first university, first church, first hospital, as well as the first jail in the new world. So I arranged a city tour for all the people in my group. It was enjoyed by all. Finally, we ended the day at Café Conde for typical Dominican cuisine such as rice and beans and tostones, aka fried plantains.
We ended the evening with a reunion with my former students from the Carol Morgan School of Santo Domingo, where I taught for 16 years. It was great to see them and hear stories from the past. One never knows how much influence he or she has as a teacher.
As I dropped my tour group off at the airport, I realized I am a pretty good tour director after all. However, my mother always reminded me that “if you were self-bragging you were half-scoundrel, but even if you were half-scoundrel you were per near top rail.”
Hasta proxima semana. Until next week remember — see you round like a doughnut.
To help with equipment donations to the Dominican Republic, email Williams at Profewilliams13@gmail.com.