ATHENS — With 10 new names on the roster when the college season began in early November, the Georgia men’s basketball team figured to experience its share of challenges in the early going.
Pending the outcome of their game on Wednesday (Dec. 29) against Gardner-Webb, the Bulldogs went 5-7 in the 2021 portion of their season with one true high (an 82-79 victory over then-No. 18 Memphis on Dec. 1) and a few too many lows (losses to Wofford, George Mason and East Tennessee State, all at home).
Toss in the fact that two seasoned players — senior P.J. Horne and graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram — suffered season-ending injuries and it’s not surprising Georgia has struggled.
And it doesn’t figure to get any easier when the new year arrives and the Bulldogs open SEC play, hosting Texas A&M (10-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with road trips to No. 18 Kentucky (9-2) on Jan. 8 and Mississippi State (9-3) on Jan. 12 waiting in the wings.
Although Georgia coach Tom Crean didn’t want to look past his team’s game with Gardner-Webb, he did assent that he’s given some thought to the Bulldogs’ daunting league schedule.
“I did over the weekend while we were on the break, with planning stages and looking at other teams, not necessarily just getting ready for Texas A&M — there will be time to do that,” Crean said during a media availability on Tuesday. “But the bottom line is, (I’m) just getting a feel for how the teams are playing, how fast they’re playing, how deep they are, what they’re running, trying to really dive into that. So that’s been the bulk of looking ahead, just so we know what we’re dealing with.”
And what Georgia — picked by many to finish dead last in the 14-team conference after losing its top six scorers from last season — will be dealing with is a schedule that features a host of SEC teams currently ranked in the top 25. Auburn (11-1) leads the way at No. 11, followed by No. 14 Tennessee (9-2), No. 16 LSU (12-0), No. 18 Kentucky (9-2) and No. 19 Alabama (9-3).
The Bulldogs, who through their first 12 games utilized six different starting lineups, have not suffered a true blowout in their non-conference games. Their largest margin of defeat was 16 points at the hands of Northwestern on Nov. 23, but fans have been confounded by the three losses by five points or less, including the team’s 86-84 loss to East Tennessee on Dec. 22.
“Personally for me, I wouldn’t say it’s a concern,” said sophomore Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a transfer from Virginia, on Georgia’s close losses. “I’ve seen us when we’re at our best. The games we lost we really weren’t at our best, but when we’re at our best we’ve competed with really good teams like Georgia Tech, Virginia and Memphis.
“I know what we’re capable of and it’s just a matter of us tapping into it, and I think we’re going to be just fine. I see us getting better every day in practice — we have a bunch of guys who are motivated and want to win, so when we put it together I think we’re going to be exciting and fun to watch and I think we’re going to be really dangerous in the SEC.”
When asked if he felt the team was set up for conference play, Abdur-Rahim suggested a strong outing against Gardner-Webb would provide a necessary positive push for SEC games.
“Everybody on the team knows what we’re capable of,” said Abdur-Rahim, who has averaged 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds through a dozen games. “The two tough losses we had last week, we try not to have those in the back of our mind — we try to have a short-term memory and focus on the next game so the most important thing for us…(is) to have some nice momentum going into Texas A&M.”
Braelen Bridges, a graduate transfer from Illinois-Chicago, leads Georgia with 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Kario Oquendo, a junior-college transfer, averages 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and Aaron Cook, a graduate transfer from Gonzaga, averages 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds an outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.