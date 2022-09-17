LAWRENCEVILLE — All six seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players have advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles draw after posting victories in Friday’s action of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Junior Iryna Lysykh, the top seed, won all 12 games in defeating her Brenau University opponent in the Round of 16. The two-time Most Outstanding Player at the NAIA National Championships faces an unseeded player from Tennessee Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m.
“I feel a lot of responsibility being the top seed and strive to play my best every time I take the court,” said Lysykh. “It’s great to have so many teammates advance in the draw as we’ve put in the work necessary to get ready for the ITA Regional.”
Second-seeded senior Tereza Koplova also was victorious in the Round of 16, defeating an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan by 6-0, 6-1 scores. Junior Stephanie Fernandez opened the tournament with a straight-set victory as the No. 3 seed in the draw. Classmate and No. 4 seed Liza Velykorodna earned a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over an opponent from Reinhardt University (Georgia) to advance to the quarterfinals.
“It is nice seeing a high seed next to my name in singles. I’m motivated to play at the national championships in singles after only being there as a doubles participant last year,” stated Fernandez.
Fifth-seeded Eva Siska registered a pair of straight-set victories on Friday to clinch her spot in the quarterfinals. The junior opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against a Reinhardt opponent before winning 12 of the 13 games against a player from Tennessee Wesleyan.
Sophomore Cassidy Mataia, the No. 7 seed, also twice was a straight-set winner during the opening day.
The Grizzlies have three of the four seeded doubles teams and each of those teams drew a first-round bye. The top-seeded team of Lysykh and Fernandez will face an opponent from Reinhardt on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Mataia-Velykorodna doubles team, the No. 2 seed, plays a team from Brenau while the No. 3-seeded team of Koplova and Siska faces an opposing team from Tennessee Wesleyan, both matches taking place Saturday afternoon.
“I’m very pleased with the start the girls turned in today in singles. It is great to have them all through to Saturday. Cassidy (Mataia) got her first fall wins by playing two solid matches. The team’s strong play started from the beginning of the day and carried through to the afternoon,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
