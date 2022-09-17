LAWRENCEVILLE — All six seeded Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players have advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles draw after posting victories in Friday’s action of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional at the GGC Tennis Facility.

Junior Iryna Lysykh, the top seed, won all 12 games in defeating her Brenau University opponent in the Round of 16. The two-time Most Outstanding Player at the NAIA National Championships faces an unseeded player from Tennessee Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 17, at 10 a.m.

